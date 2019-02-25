SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. ("Diplomat" or the "Company") (NYSE: DPLO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Diplomat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing that it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 due to a "recent determination" that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its pharmacy benefit management business. Diplomat also disclosed that it was withdrawing its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January.

On this news, Diplomat's stock price fell $7.59 per share, or over 56%, to close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

