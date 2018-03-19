On March 19, 2018, Micro Focus announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and advised investors that the Company is "issuing revised constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending 31 October 2018 of minus 6% to minus 9% compared to the pro forma 12 months ending 31 October 2017. This updates revenue guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% provided at the interim results on 8 January 2018."

On this news, Micro Focus's share price fell $12.20, or 46.55%, to close at $14.01 on March 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-micro-focus-international-plc---mfgp-300616285.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

http://www.pomerantzlaw.com

