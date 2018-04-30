Shareholder Update: Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Continues To Extinguish Debt

"We continue to focus on advancing commercialization of our CaverStem™ procedure for the treatment of Erectile Dysfunction and the development of our issued patents for degenerative disc disease (StemSpine™) and our amniotic derived stem cell (AmnioStem™), as well as patents pending in the area of neurological damage due to radiation toxicity and stroke, amongst others. It is also our goal to continue to develop novel approaches to regenerative medicine which will broaden our intellectual property pipeline," said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

