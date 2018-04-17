Sharp Receives Six Awards At NAB Show 2018

NewBay Best of Show Award from Digital Video . This was a double win. One award was presented for the Sharp 8K Ultra-HD (UHD) Professional Camcorder and another for the Sharp 8K UHD LCD Monitor.

NewBay's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. All nominated products are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio World, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor after the convention.

Sharp received all six awards for its future 8K technology, which was showcased through amazing demonstrations in the 8K ecosystem, and are expected to be available in the U.S. later this year. The 8K UHD Camcorder allows the user to shoot, record, playback and line-out in 8K – and is the world's first 8K UHD camera to combine these four functions into a single camera body. Meanwhile, Sharp's 8K UHD 70-inch Class Monitor provides the opportunity to experience the ultimate in high definition that conform to the 8K UHD standard (7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution) and offers HDR (HLG/PQ) functionality with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

"The NewBay Best of Show Awards at NAB are now in their fifth year," said Paul McLane, NewBay managing director, content. "The program seeks to shine a spotlight on relevant innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry's top trade show. The list of 2018 winners and nominees gives real insight into where and how rapidly our media tech businesses are evolving."

Said David Shapton, Editor-in-Chief, RedShark Media: "We gave this award to Sharp for demonstrating to the world that 8K is not only possible but a genuine and significant improvement over 4K that brings obviously visible benefits to all viewers."

"We're honored to receive these awards from NewBay and RedShark News for our innovative lineup of 8K technology," said Doug Albregts, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Sharp believes 8K will positively impact the future of technology – and change the world."

