She Found Herself on a Naked Cruise

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A free cruise is hard to turn down. Just ask Carla Feagan, a self-described former extreme introvert, who accepted a ticket for a cruise that turned out to be more revealing that she expected. Feagan found herself sharing a Carnival cruise ship with 2,000 naked people and elected to go with the flow. And if she had it to do all over again, she would!

Carla Feagan Book Cover Carla Feagan

In time for International Nude Day, this "accidental nudist" can talk about what really happens on a naked ten-day cruise, a topic that is sure to launch dozens of questions. The author of the new book A Life Worth Living, a memoir that not only discusses her time on the cruise ship but also her struggles to overcome childhood abuse, depression and anxiety, she can answer such questions as:

Did the captain and crew wear clothes?

What was the one event that required clothing?

What went through her mind when everyone else began taking off their clothes?

What surprising things did she learn about nudists?

How is International Nude Day celebrated? Will she be observing it?

What are some tips for living a happier life?

Praise for A Life Worth Living

"Carla Feagan won a hard-fought battle of healing and wholeness. While uncomfortable to read at times, her book awakens us to realize there are others just like her out there, suffering silently and waiting for someone to help. Her book is a parable of strength and self-redemption and I highly recommend it."

— Christine Lynn Harvey, Publisher/Editor, New Living Magazine

About the author

With only a limited education, Carla Feagan rose to acting CFO of an airline and a hospital, owned two businesses, and managed Microsoft partner channels internationally. In 2015, she quit her 9-to-5 job to experience her own year-long Eat, Pray, Love journey to 21 countries. She returned empowered to live the life she always wanted. Carla currently lives and works from gorgeous, palm-tree lined Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where life is a beach.

