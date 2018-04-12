Shenzhen Jewellery Fair innovations put focus on customer experience

At this year's edition, scheduled from 19 to 22 April 2018 to be held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, more than 300 local and overseas exhibitors from 13 countries and regions will be exhibiting, including companies from Austria, Australia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, Poland, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

Despite having already gained a reputation as a must-attend event, the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair presses on each year with advanced new features designed to enhance participant experience.

Brand Village

One of these innovations is Brand Village, a venue that gives leading companies the opportunity to showcase their image and latest collections to a large number of current and potential customers. Brand Village integrates new branding and product series, innovative materials and technologies, trendy and leading concepts, and inspiring business models.

Chow Tai Fook T Mark, Swarovski Professional, Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry Co Ltd, Cmoy Jade, King Kai Fook Jewellery and Shenzhen Kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd are amongst the leading brands participating this year.

"Brand Village goes beyond showcasing the brand as a slogan, logo and packaging," says Teddy Tan, Event Manager, China Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co Ltd. "It allows the brands to enhance relationships with existing partners, and develop new market leads. Brand Village delivers the whole package."

The look of Brand Village reflects the changes in the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair's overall aesthetics, aimed at enhancing the environment for doing business; it strikes the right balance--elegant yet relaxed and comfortable.

"The landscape of how people live and work has veered toward comfort," continues Mr. Tan. "Our exhibition spaces deliver that without diminishing the participants' need for a professional and private space to transact business."

Designer Galleria

Having local designers play a role in the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair was an easily accomplished task for fair organiser, UBM Asia. The debut of the Designer Pavilion at this edition not only reflects the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair's theme, "Jewellery Resources China 2018", but also pays homage to Shenzhen's vibrant jewellery design and manufacturing heritage.

"We wanted to give local, independent designers the platform to communicate their visions directly and help them build a loyal and engaged audience," says Mr. Tan.

The Designer Pavilion showcases this expertise in cooperation with the Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association. Mr. Tan explains, "This is a valuable opportunity for visitors to communicate with individual designers in Shenzhen and witness the debut of their great works and ideas. It is something we couldn't have achieved without the partnership with the association."

Unmanned jewellery convenience store

The fair is retooling the jewellery shopping experience by launching a jewellery self-service shopping. The smart shopping experience innovatively integrates technology and jewellery sales, enabling consumers to try and buy jewellery in an unmanned space. All a buyer needs to do is scan a QR code to open the door of the unmanned booth, and once inside, the buyer can inspect or even try on a piece of jewellery, select a product and scan the QR code again to pay. The door will open after payment is made.

"As competition heats up and the global jewellery market becomes more complex, brands and manufacturers need to retool the supply chain or enhance customer shopping experience. We made this possible not only due to the advances in information and communications technology, but also thanks to the increasing sophistication of our buyers in the use of technology, specifically in online shopping," says Mr. Tan.

Helping enhance the trade show experience at the fair are other new features, including:

Jewellery Live Broadcast - Tapping on the popularity of live broadcasting through online platforms in China , Jewellery Live Broadcast invites renowned jewellery manufacturers who have promoted their companies or brands through online broadcasting. Here they will speak about their success and give helpful hints to inspire others to try this innovative channel in jewellery sales.

, Jewellery Live Broadcast invites renowned jewellery manufacturers who have promoted their companies or brands through online broadcasting. Here they will speak about their success and give helpful hints to inspire others to try this innovative channel in jewellery sales. Fashion-Jewellery Crossover - To further inspire participants, features that integrate jewellery with fashion elements, such as accessories and clothes, will be prominent at the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair.

3D printing technology support - 3D printers and technology applicable to the jewellery industry will be available at the fair.

Educational sessions and networking events

Factory Visit Programme - A half-day factory visit is available for a select group of overseas jewellery trade buyers who have pre-applied to join the visit. The programme arranges visits to jewellery or diamond factories in Shenzhen to showcase talents and innovations that have helped propel the city as a manufacturing hub.

to showcase talents and innovations that have helped propel the city as a manufacturing hub. Swarovski Seminar - The Austrian company synonymous with accessible luxury will present trends and solutions on how to excite consumers with awe-inspiring jewellery through its "Spring/Summer 2019 Crystal Trend Inspirations" seminar.

"Aside from imparting the necessary industry and operational knowledge, the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is rich in networking opportunities that link attendees with some of the industry's most important decision-makers," says Mr. Tan.

With these innovations combined with UBM Asia's reputation in the trade fair circuit and its powerful database of qualified buyers, the organiser is unquestionably confident about the turnout.

"The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair has proven itself as an efficient platform for trade buyers to source jewellery, loose diamonds, gemstones and pearls, tools and equipment, and related services," continues Mr. Tan. "We expect to maintain or even slightly surpass the 10,000-mark in visitor number this year."

Commenting on the China market, Mr. Tan says the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair has equally proven itself as springboard into this key market. He says, "The current jewellery market in China is stable and looks promising well into the future, but challenges do also exist because of fast changes in consumer values, technology and the business environment, such as new retailing modes. The current market requires jewellers to do business more creatively. They demand valuable resources to upgrade and support their sustainable business development. But I believe this year's Shenzhen Jewellery Fair has outdone itself in delivering all these."

Special Event List

Venue: Jewellery Market Summit Zone (Hall 7)

19 Apr,2018 (Thursday)

Time Topic Organizer 11:30-12:30 Embracing New Retail and Leading New Trend ----The Brand Development Strategy under New Retail KING KAI FOOK JEWELLERY 15:00-16:00 The Journey of Innovating Fei Cui by Crossover The Hong Kong Institute of Gemmology 16:30-17:30 Brand Village Networking Gathering *By invitation only China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair Shenzhen

20 Apr,2018 (Friday)

Time Topic Organizer 11:30-12:30 2018 Spring Fashion Show by Shenzhen Creative Designers, Jewellery Design and Commercial Innovation Forum Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association 14:30-16:30 Swarovski Jewelry Design Trend & Inspiration Sharing Seminar Swarovski Professional

21 Apr,2018 (Saturday)

Time Topic Organizer 13:30-14:30 Call me "Modern π" Shenzhen Kaiente Jewellery Co., Ltd 15:45-17:00 Opportunity and Trend of Jewellery Live Broadcasting Jewelry Innovation Association

22 Apr,2018 (Sunday)

Time Topic Organizer 11:00-12:00 The Geocaching in Siam - The Value Discovery of Colored Stones with GTC Guangdong Gemstones & Precious Metal Testing Center

Venue: Business Matching & Seminar Zone (Hall 8)

19 Apr,2018 (Thursday)

Time Topic Organizer 13:45-15:00 The Role of Fashion Buyers and China Fashion Buyers Cultural Festival Press Conference Fashion Buyer Association Of Shenzhen 16:00-17:15 How Does 3D Printing Affect the Jewellery Industry? China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair Shenzhen

20 Apr,2018 (Friday)

Time Topic Organizer 11:00-12:15 Why was Japan's Second-hand Jewelry Business Accepted in the World? Net Japan Co., Ltd. 13:45-15:00 Your High Quality Product Provider - Panyu Jewelry KinJunHui International Jewelry Extension Center

21 Apr,2018 (Saturday)

Time Topic Organizer 11:30-12:30 The Junction of Self-service Technology and New Retail Model for Jewellery Guangzhou Zaojiu Internet Technology Co, Ltd. 13:45-15:00 A Cross-over between the Fashion Worlds: Collaboration Project by Guangdong Fashion Accessories Association & TGX Designers Guangdong Fashion Accessories Association & TGX Designers

*All presentations are in Mandarin.

*Organizer reserves right to change the conference schedule without notice.

