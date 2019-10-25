Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd. Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Power Cable Splitters

Manufacturer: Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd.

Date of Manufacture: 2019-07-16

Remedy: Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd. recommends that you stop using this product.

Identification on the Products:

The power cable splitters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

Identification on the Packaging:

EW-M20T-3P

8.5-10.5MM

2019-07-16

Photographs:

CONTACT:



Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd.

Tel.: +86 755 2334 4535 Fax.+86 755 2334 8107 Email.: info@weichatsz.com

Add: J Building, No.1 Tangming Road, Tangwei Community, Fenghuang Street, Guangming District, Shenzhen

SOURCE Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co.,Ltd