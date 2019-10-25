Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd. Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Power Cable Splitters
Oct 25, 2019, 11:33 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd. that the power cable splitter identified below bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark for the United States and Canada. These power cable splitters have not been Listed by UL and are not eligible to bear the UL Certification Marks.
Name of Product: Power Cable Splitter, Model EW-M20T-3P
Manufacturer: Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd.
Date of Manufacture: 2019-07-16
Remedy: Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd. recommends that you stop using this product.
Identification on the Products:
The power cable splitters bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:
Identification on the Packaging:
EW-M20T-3P
8.5-10.5MM
2019-07-16
Photographs:
CONTACT:
Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co., Ltd.
Tel.: +86 755 2334 4535 Fax.+86 755 2334 8107 Email.: info@weichatsz.com
Add: J Building, No.1 Tangming Road, Tangwei Community, Fenghuang Street, Guangming District, Shenzhen
SOURCE Shenzhen Weichat Technology Co.,Ltd
Share this article