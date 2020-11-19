Shift to Additive Manufacturing Materials and Services, Jump Started by AM Value Proposition During COVID-19 Supply Disruptions in 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a latest assessment and market forecast of metal additive manufacturing services an area we have been covering for three years. The forecasts have been adjusted to reflect the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been both a positive and a negative for the metal service bureaus.

In other changes, this latest report on this topic upgrades the analysis to include more detail on value-added services and up-to-date profiles of leading service providers, including some that have risen to prominence in the past year.



This report also assesses the impact of the changes in end user industries and of improving economies in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Service Bureaus and Metals AM

E.1.1 Why Metal Service Bureaus Remain Safe from Customers Going to In-House Printing

E.1.2 Other Factors Driving the Rise of Metals Service Bureaus

E.1.3 Service Providers and the Industrialization of "3D Printing"

E.2 Emerging Strategies for Metal Service Provider Evolution

E.2.1 3D Metals Printing: What's Next at Contract Manufacturers and Metals Shops?

E.2.2 Participation in the Service Provider Market by Metal Powder Suppliers

E.2.3 Quality as Competitive Advantage in the 3D Metals Service Bureau

E.3 Value-added Services Offered by Metals Service Bureaus Continue to Grow

E.3.1 A Note on Networking

E.3.2 Service Bureaus Give End Users the Opportunity to Try Out Printers Before Buying

E.4 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of Metal Service Providers

E.4.1 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of End User

E.4.2 Forecast of Metal Service Bureau Revenue by Non-AM Services

E.4.3 Forecast of Material and Printer Use by Metal Service Bureaus



Chapter One: Business Models and Drivers for Metal Service Bureaus

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Market Drivers, Profitability and Marketing

1.3 Metal Additive Manufacturing Outlook in the Time of COVID-19: An Update

1.3.1 A New Opportunity for Additive Manufacturing to Continue on the Path to Growth

1.3.2 Shift to AM Materials, Services, Jump Started by AM Value Proposition During COVID-19 Supply Disruptions in 2020

1.4 Five Types of Metal-Oriented Service Provider

1.4.1 General-purpose AM Service Bureaus

1.4.2 Integrated Service Bureaus: Additive Manufacturing Equipment Firms

1.4.3 Integrated Service Bureaus: Metal Powder Firms

1.4.4 Contract Manufacturers and Metals Shops

1.4.5 Specialist Bureaus

1.5 Summary of Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Two: Emerging Services for Metal Service Providers

2.1 Services Offered by the New Breed of Metal Service Providers

2.1.1 Core Services at Metal Service Providers

2.1.2 Hybrid Metals Manufacturing: Additive Manufacturing plus Traditional Methods

2.2 Design and Engineering Service Plays for Metal Service Bureaus

2.3 Cloud- and Hub-based Services: Service Bureaus as an IT play

2.3.1 Marketing of Service Provider Networks

2.3.2 Role of Desktop Metal Printing at Service Bureaus

2.4 Summary of Key Points in this Chapter



Chapter Three: Demand Patterns and Ten-year Market Forecasts

3.1 Metal AM Service Providers: Demand Structure

3.2 Demand for Metal Service Bureaus from the Aerospace Sector

3.3 Demand for Metal Service Providers from the Automotive Sector

3.4 Medical and Healthcare

3.5 Dental Industry

3.6 Jewelry

3.7 Consumer Goods

3.8 Energy: Oil and Gas

3.9 AM Metal Service Bureaus in Other Industrial Markets

3.10 Summary of Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

Companies Mentioned

3D Hubs

3D Systems

A Note on Shining3D

BeamIT and ZARE

Burloak Technologies

Carpenter/CalRAM

DM3D

ExOne

FIT

GE Additive

GKN Additive

HP

Hitch3DPrint

Hoganas

i3D MFG

Jabil

MTI

Materialise

Notes on Falcontech

Notes on Rosswag

Oerlikon/citim

Protolabs

Renishaw

Sculpteo

Siemens/Materials Solutions

Sintavia

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

Thyssenkrupp

Wipro 3D

Xometry

voestalpine

