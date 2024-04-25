Shimmick Deploys Planera to Cut Construction Scheduling Time in Half for $100M Wastewater Project

Adoption of visual CPM scheduling solution boosted efficiency 100%, created a framework to optimize timelines and resource allocation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera , a visual CPM scheduling and planning solution helping construction companies build, analyze, and optimize project schedules to increase profitability, today announced that Shimmick Construction, a leader in civil construction, has cut the company's scheduling time in half thereby boosting scheduling efficiency by 100%.

By leveraging Planera's collaboration and "what-if" analysis functionality, Shimmick was able to create a pre-bid schedule for the Central San Solid Waste handling facility. The project encompassed upgrading four parallel dewatering trains in sequence while ensuring uninterrupted operation for the client and community. The project required a complex schedule that didn't disrupt plant operations during construction while also accounting for partial shutdowns. The schedule incorporated structural, electrical, mechanical, controls, and commissioning with the operating plant's requirements. This level of detail and collaboration allowed Shimmick to identify and share challenges with the owner pre-bid creating a better project and allowing them to develop a high level of confidence in their competitive approach to the project.

Faced with collaboration bottlenecks, limited flexibility and inefficient input provided by legacy scheduling systems, Shimmick looked to Planera to add efficiency to its project scheduling process. With the legacy systems utilized previously, only one user could contribute to the schedule at a time, but with complex multidiscipline water projects, live input from multiple teams is key to developing the best approach. By implementing Planera, Shimmick incorporated the newest technology in the development of its estimates, improved cross-team collaboration, and improved bid efficiency with fewer resources.

"The platform's impact is not just to improve efficiency, but a game-changer in creating bids and winning contracts," said Trace Porter head of Estimating for Shimmick's NW. "Our business relies on accurate estimates and comprehensive planning for all sorts of contingencies, and utilizing Planera during estimation planning allows us to deliver on those goals by improving our speed, accuracy and inter-team collaboration."

Shimmick is an established leader in the U.S. heavy civil construction market, as well as one of the country's foremost builders of public water infrastructures. The company has worked on iconic projects like Sunol Valley Water Treatment Plant, Folsom Dam, Gerald Desmond Bridge, Transbay Transit Center and San Francisco Southeast Waste Water Treatment Plant. Shimmick is actively training and expanding its use of Planera on both existing and upcoming projects.

"Shimmick is a trailblazer in the construction industry, and it is a pleasure to be able to assist them in cost reduction, schedule accuracy, and overall efficiency through Planera's offerings," said Nitin Bhandari, CEO and co-founder of Planera. "With Planera's comprehensive scheduling, Shimmick is well poised to combat ongoing industry obstacles including rising material and supply costs, supply chain delays and labor shortages."

About Planera

At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety. Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all 3 phases - pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit, Monte Carlo risk simulation, and ease-of-use set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

About Shimmick

Shimmick, a top ten water and heavy civil contractor, is a trusted partner providing innovative, cost-effective solutions to meet unique operational and construction challenges. Shimmick has successfully delivered projects across the U.S. spanning nearly every civil market segment from bridges and rail transit to dams and water/wastewater treatment facilities. Working from coast to coast, Shimmick has more than 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices in Suisun City, Calif., and Denver, Colo.

