SHINING AT THE CENTENNIAL IFA EXHIBITION: THE LEGENDARY BRAND METZ'S CUTTING-EDGE INNOVATIONS CAPTIVATE THE GERMAN CHANCELLOR

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, local time, the 100th International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA 2024) kicked off in Berlin, Germany. Since its inaugural event in 1924, IFA has witnessed a century of changes in the consumer electronics industry, becoming a brilliant beacon of global technological innovation. Each event heralds the infinite possibilities of future technology and lifestyle.

METZ Blue & METZ Classic Booth in 2024 IFA German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the METZ booth All Categories Products Series of METZ Blue

As a regular exhibitor and leader in the industry, the iconic German brand METZ made a dynamic appearance at IFA 2024, showing its continued advancements in the consumer electronics field. METZ presented its extraordinary innovative strength, writing new chapters in the history of the home appliance industry.

On the first day of IFA 2024, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the METZ booth. He experienced METZ's innovative high-tech products and praised them highly. The product that particularly attracted the German Chancellor's attention was METZ's flagship product, the Primus OLED 77—a product combining top-notch picture quality, acoustic quality, and design. The Chancellor inquired about why the TV was named "Primus." "Because this TV is one of the best in terms of picture quality, acoustic quality, and design."Explained Dr.Kotzbauer, CEO of METZ. The Chancellor's visit highlighted METZ's influence in the high-end market, fueled excitement about future technological developments, and boosted METZ's confidence in exploring and expanding in the European market. METZ expresses sincere gratitude for the opportunity to share this historic moment with the media and consumers.

Starting with radio manufacturing, METZ has evolved into a comprehensive technology company encompassing TVs, IoT cameras, set-top boxes, smart appliances, XR, and more. METZ continues to lead the industry's development trends and is at the forefront of technological innovation. At IFA 2024, METZ Classic and METZ Blue made a strong impression, including the OLED series in collaboration with BMW, the Frame+ TV series with seamless wall-mounting, the world's best-selling 100-inch TV series, the best-sounding gaming TV series, the world's first AI Karaoke Google TV series, portable TVs, and more. The company also showcased white goods like refrigerators and washing machines, as well as personal care products like electric shavers, toothbrushes, high-speed hairdryers, and XR products. The diverse product range and smart interactive experiences provided a feast for the attendees.

The successful holding of IFA 2024 not only reviews and honors the past century of technological development but also looks forward to future technological innovation and digital transformation. As a witness and participant in this historic moment, METZ will continue to lead with technological innovation, continually delivering "German Manufacturing" and "German Quality" to users. Upholding the German craftsmanship spirit, METZ will keep collaborating with global partners, inheriting German quality in the electronics industry's transformation, and creating globally influential products and services, contributing more "METZ wisdom" to the cause of sustainable human development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498829/METZ_IFA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498830/METZ_IFA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498831/METZ_IFA_3.jpg