ShipSaving Becomes the First Shipping Platform with UPS No-Label Shipping Service, Making Shipping More Accessible and Convenient

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSaving , a fast-growing shipping platform recognized in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, proudly announces a groundbreaking development as the first multi-carrier shipping company to offer UPS no-label shipping . This innovative feature allows ShipSaving customers to ship with just a mobile barcode, eliminating the need for printed labels and promoting a more streamlined shipping experience.

"We're delighted to lead the market with the introduction of UPS no-label shipping service," said Elaine Luo, Chief Executive Officer of ShipSaving. "Our mission is to provide seamless and cost-effective shipping options for our customers, and we prioritize customer feedback about the inconvenience of label printing. In 2022, we introduced USPS Label Broker on ShipSaving, enabling our customers to ship seamlessly without label printing. By collaborating closely with UPS, we further empower our customers, enhancing their ability to continue growing."

UPS no-label shipping on ShipSaving is designed to create a more user-friendly experience for customers in three ways:

Convenience: No printer is required, making the process more accessible, hassle-free and simpler. Plus, there are 5000+ The UPS Store ® locations in the U.S., making drop-off easy as well.

Affordability: You do not need to buy a printer for shipping labels. Or if you already have a printer, you don't need to worry about using or restocking printer ink and paper to print your shipping label. Plus, using no-label shipping comes at no extra cost to you!

Tracking: No-label shipping streamlines the shipping process and simplifies the tracking of packages thanks to 24/7 UPS tracking visibility.

This service is ideal for both eCommerce merchants and individuals seeking efficient, cost-effective shipping solutions.

About ShipSaving

Founded in 2019, ShipSaving is dedicated to making shipping effortless and affordable for all. By offering competitive rates, real-time tracking, and direct integration with over 40+ eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, eBay, Amazon, and TikTok, ShipSaving streamlines shipping logistics. Additionally, ShipSaving provides warehouse management solutions, helping businesses optimize their inventory and order fulfillment processes. In partnership with leading carriers such as USPS, UPS, and DHL Express, ShipSaving ensures accessible discounts for both domestic and international shipping, further enhancing operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, visit ShipSaving.com.

