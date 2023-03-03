Shotcrete Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.27%

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shotcrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shotcrete market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.27% during 2021-2027.

Shotcrete, or sprayed concrete, is a specialized mixture of cement and aggregate used for overhead and vertical construction applications. It is compressed and sprayed on the surface of the substrate through a sealed and pressure-resistance hose at high velocity.

Shotcrete can be applied using both wet and dry mixes through manual and robotic systems. The dry mix is prepared by blending the construction materials in a specific ratio and transferring it to an air compressor through a hose or a pipe. This mix offers enhanced flexibility, durability, mechanical and compressive strength and low water permeability.

The wet mix is prepared by adding water to the cement and is used to provide a decorative finish with high output capacity. Shotcrete is also mixed with silica fume, air-based admixtures, fibers and accelerators for enhanced functional properties. It is widely used for underground constructions, repairs and protective coatings.



Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Shotcrete is widely used for the development of water-retaining and free-foamed structures, shell roofs, domes, barrel vaulting, blast-proof constructions and chamber linings.

Moreover, the increasing development of unground transport systems, especially in the developing economies, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Shotcrete aids in rock stabilization and provides arch linings and large cavity fillings for various tunneling and mining activities.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of shotcrete for concrete repairs on vertical surfaces of canal walls, roads, bridges, dams and natural rock walls is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting infrastructural development, along with the production of sustainable shotcrete materials, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

