shots.net Expands with New Awards Show in Los Angeles and New Editor in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- shots.net , the global platform for curated news and insight on advertising creative and the people behind it, today announced the expansion of the brand with the launch of a new awards show in 2020 and the addition of New York-based features editor, Linda Codega.

The moves reflect shots.net's commitment to serving marketers with timely editorial for and about the global creative community. They follow the March 2019 relaunch that expanded access to the site's news, profiles and interviews showcasing the world's talented creatives and their best work.

"In today's content-everywhere world the quality of the creative is more critical than ever before for engaging consumers," said James Straker, managing director, Source Creative. "shots.net continues to grow in ways that support creatives working to develop campaigns that win hearts and loyalty in an increasingly complex media environment."

Acquired by Source Creative 18 months ago, shots.net is fully integrated with its family of brands: Source and Slate. shots.net is built on Slate, the powerful tool used by agencies and independent creatives for reel-building, file-sharing and website hosting. Its content links directly to the Source database, the world's largest archive of TV commercials and full creative credits dating back to the 1950s and updated as spots air. Agencies, production companies, brands and other members of the global creative community make up the base of Source subscribers.

Codega is a journalist and long-time blogger with experience covering film and local culture in the New York region. As a Features Editor for shots.net, Linda writes about creative advertising, branded content and short films and highlights the inspiration and work habits of the creators themselves.

"Extending our awards program to The Americas and bringing Linda on board helps us bring more texture and depth to our coverage of the world's best campaigns and creators," said Jamie Madge, co-editor of shots. "Linda's passion for film and storytelling and distinctly American voice are excellent additions to our team as we continue to provide authentic, insightful content to the creative community."

shots Awards: The Americas is an extension of the shots Awards Europe, which has been celebrating and rewarding exceptional advertising creative for the past eight years. The new awards program will showcase the best, most innovative campaigns as well as the contributions of companies and individuals throughout The Americas. shots is launching the awards as a second, standalone event to ensure that more of the world's best work, whether in English, Spanish or Portuguese, receives the recognition it deserves. Submissions are now open and winners will be announced at a Los Angeles awards ceremony in April of 2020.

The shots Awards: The Americas includes a judging panel comprised of renowned industry names across North and South America and beyond, who will seek out the very finest work produced over 2019. Among those ready to lend their insight and expertise as members of the judging panel are:

BBH's newly installed Worldwide CCO, Joakim Borgström

FCB's Worldwide Creative Partner, Fred Levron

Sergio Gordilho Art director & Chief Creative Officer, Africa Sao Paulo

Renato Simões, Executive Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, São Paulo

Vellas, Director, São Paulo

Luciano Podcaminsky, Director, ArgentinaCine, Buenos Aires

Erin Kawalecki , Executive Creative Director, DDB Toronto

, Executive Creative Director, DDB Toronto Carlo Trulli , Founder & Executive Producer, Spy Films Canada

, Founder & Executive Producer, Spy Films Canada Karen Anderson , Executive Producer at MPC's LA studio

, Executive Producer at MPC's LA studio Diane McArter , President, Furlined

, President, Furlined Chuck McBride , Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Cutwater San Francisco

, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Cutwater San Francisco Davud Karbassioun, Global President (Commercials, Branded & Music Videos), Pulse Films

Greg Hahn , Chief Creative Officer, BBDO New York

, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO New York Marie Ronn , Group Creative Director, Spotify New York

, Group Creative Director, Spotify New York Kash Sree , Executive Creative Director, Gyro New York

, Executive Creative Director, Gyro New York Taras Wayner, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi NY

"Building on the success of our awards show in London that has celebrated some of the most creative campaigns in the industry, we are very pleased to launch an awards program that recognizes innovative campaigns from North and South America and the incredibly talented people behind them," said Danny Edwards co-editor of shots. "We are fortunate to have an extraordinary panel of judges representing leading global agencies who will lend their insight and expertise to select the companies and individuals who are pushing creative boundaries and transforming the industry."

With categories ranging from Best Animation to VFX Agency of the Year, the competition is open to work created between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Entries can be submitted at https://enter-americas.shotsawards.com and the deadline is January 29, 2020.

Entry kits and complete details on the shots Awards: The Americas, including categories and the full list of judges, are available at https://shotsawards.com/americas .

About Source Creative

Source Creative is a division of Extreme Reach. Its family of brands includes Source, shots and Slate, each of which provides tools and inspiration for the creative advertising industry. For its brand, agency and production team subscribers, Source provides a huge, continuously updated database of commercials from around the world, with full credits. shots is widely respected for its editorial coverage of the best in creative advertising and the people and companies behind that great work. A direct integration with Source puts the largest archive of ads and production credits just a click away for shots.net readers. Slate is the next-generation in reel-building and file-sharing and also hosts and powers websites, including shots.net, which was relaunched in Q1 of 2019.

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach has revolutionized the way marketers and their agencies control the deployment of creative assets and how the media sources those ads to execute campaigns across the complex media landscape. The company's creative asset management platform, AdBridge™, is built upon a decade of innovation—seamlessly integrating video ad serving, linear TV distribution, OTT/CTV delivery and Talent & Rights management together.

With over 13 million ad creative assets in its care, every path to any screen is built right inside with over 750 team members ensuring customer success. ER connects the buy and sell sides of the advertising ecosystem for the new way creative gets everywhere.

