Showcase of Biogas Technology at 2nd edition of Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum in Taipei from July 26-28

Animal excrement has become one of the green power approaches to solve energy shortage in most of the Asia-pacific countries. Chang Sheng-Chin, the Secretary General of Swine Association Taiwan remarked, "The Council of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Administration collectively promote the policies for reuse of livestock waste, application of biogas residue and biogas slurry to agriculture land, anaerobic fermentation and biogas power equipment. These will benefit husbandry farmers to reduce water pollution control fees, increase renewable feed-in tariffs and create a better environment for our land. I believe the Biogas Technology Pavilion at Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum will bring buyers plentiful innovative products."

Taiwan's leading technology R&D institution, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Biogas Power Office, will host the topical conference "Circular Economy: Biogas Reuse and Production" and is calling for Taiwan vendors to exhibit at the show. The confirmed biogas exhibitors are Capital Machinery Limited for biogas generators, Universe Circular Technology Co. for whole plant design, Cheng-Feng Environmental Technology for biogas desulfurization and purification equipment, Kigent Corp. for biogas FRP digesters, and Macro-e Technology Group for biogas system design & equipment. UBM Taiwan also promotes the recruitment to Europe, USA, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan to look for advanced facilities.

The Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum 2018 is concurrently held with Aquaculture Taiwan and Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum. The triple show is supported by the local authority, Council of Agriculture (COA), as well as UBM Malaysia, 25 international associations and 18 professional media. At present, more than 2,000 sqm of event space has been taken. UBM Taiwan will recruit more suppliers to introduce biogas technologies, animal medicine and vaccines and cold storage facilities before June.

