Shred415 Strengthens Denver Fitness Community with New Studios

Kicking the local development push into high gear are three multi-unit deals that have already been inked for Denver. Multi-unit franchisees, Jane and Todd Fletcher, will open their first of three locations in the Shoppes at Highpointe center (I-25 and Hampden) in September. Jane, a Chicago-native, fell in love with the Chicago-based fitness concept and was eager to bring a location to her new hometown, the active Denver community. She realized that Shred415's unique workout would help Denver residents develop the strength and endurance it takes to excel in their beloved outdoor sports, such as hiking, skiing and snowboarding, that are common in the Colorado landscape.

"The Denver community is health conscious, energetic and active, taking advantage of this beautiful landscape right outside our doors," said Jane Fletcher. "Shred415 offers an effective workout to support the community in achieving their goals, both inside and outside the studio, with a strong support system to motivate them every step of the way."

Shred415's increasingly popular classes have grown rapidly to meet marketplace demand. Shred415 offers a 60-minute instructor-led interval training class alternating between speed and endurance drills on top-quality treadmills and strength and functional movement training on the floor. Each class is designed to increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to every individual's level and goals. With a proven business model and impressive potential revenue, the Shred415 franchise offering presents an unmatched investment opportunity in the continuously booming fitness industry that shows no signs of slowing.

"As we grow in Denver, we're committed to continue fulfilling our vision by consistently offering an unparalleled fitness experience," added co-founders Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer. "We look forward to expanding through franchise partnerships to introduce the workout to new 'Shredders' in Colorado and across the country."

Shred415 is seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For franchise prospects who are committed to purchasing multiple studios, Shred415 offers a reduction in the franchising fee for each location. By the end of 2020, Shred415 aims to have over 300 franchise agreements inked with 150 studios open to the public.

ABOUT SHRED415

Founded in 2011 by friends Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, Shred415 is a growing interval-based fitness concept that's more than a workout; it's a family-friendly, all-inclusive athletic environment that delivers a sense of belonging and accomplishment. The name comes from the combination of strength training and treadmill work (strength + tread = Shred), divided into four 15-minute intervals alternating between speed and endurance drills on top-quality treadmills and strength and functional movement training on the floor. Each class is designed to increase muscle and burn calories in a fun, fast-paced workout tailored to every individual's level and goals. Based in Chicago, IL Shred415 has nine locations currently open in urban and suburban metro markets throughout the Midwest and aims to have over 150 locations open by 2020. For more information surrounding Shred415 or its franchise opportunities, visit www.shred415.com or www.shred415.com/franchising.

