Shri Thanedar Releases 'My S***hole Story'

"President Trump's hateful comments about less fortunate countries and the individuals who live there should not deter anyone, anywhere from following their dreams. I came to America nearly forty years ago with $20 in my pocket and a dream. I fought hard, started several small businesses, created hundreds of good paying jobs and succeeded in achieving my American Dream right here in Michigan," said Thanedar. "I hope that my story inspires people to never give up fighting for their dreams."

Thanedar grew up in poverty in rural India and immigrated to the United States in 1979 at the age of 23. After earning his Ph.D. in Chemistry, he began post-doctoral work as a scientist at the University of Michigan in 1982 and became a proud citizen of the United States in 1988.

In 1990, Thanedar took out a $75,000 loan to purchase a small chemical services company which grew from three employees to over 450 under his leadership. After this business suffered in the great recession, Thanedar relocated to Ann Arbor in 2010 and started a new company. Last year, Thanedar announced that he had sold his business, distributed $1.5 million in bonuses to his employees and declared his candidacy for Governor of Michigan.

"I feel tremendous gratitude to the United States and to Michigan for providing me the opportunity to achieve my American Dream," Thanedar continued. "The American Dream is fading all across America. I want to help others achieve their American Dream and I've chosen to dedicate the rest of my life to public service to help create a stronger, more inclusive Michigan where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their dreams."

