Shutterstock Launches Ireland Office

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD joined Shutterstock Founder and CEO, Jon Oringer and CTO, Martin Brodbeck in announcing the expansion of Shutterstock's global technology workforce at the opening ceremony of its new office.

The Shutterstock Dublin team will support the global business need for highly skilled, international technical talent. They will initially focus on certain products including the company's Bigstock business and continued development of its editorial platform, Shutterstock Editorial. The team will use advanced techniques from machine learning, computer vision, cloud computing and analytics to drive the development of capabilities around advanced search, personalisation, recommendation, and intelligent digital rights management.

Welcoming the announcement by Shutterstock, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said "I would like to congratulate Shutterstock on the opening of their Dublin office and thank them for their investment in Ireland. We have a strong footprint of innovative ICT businesses investing in Dublin, and we have the IT specialists and multilingual talent available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations here. Their arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer, and I wish them well for the future."

Jon Oringer said of the Irish operation, "Shutterstock's creative platform serves more than 1.8 million customers in 21 languages across 150 countries. Providing high site availability to our customers and contributors at all times and building smart scalable systems is paramount to Shutterstock's continued global success. I'm delighted to launch our Dublin based engineering hub as it will further enable us to build the next generation of tools and services."

Welcoming Shutterstock's investment in Ireland, the CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said, "Shutterstock is a significant addition to Ireland's media, content, ecommerce and machine learning clusters. The company's pioneering and innovative subscription business model has made the Shutterstock brand instantly recognizable across the globe and I am delighted to welcome them to their new offices in Dublin. Ireland is an excellent strategic choice for companies like Shutterstock due to the pro business environment and the wealth of experienced technical talent."

In addition to its new Ireland office, Shutterstock has been licensing content to Ireland based businesses, media organizations and production companies for a number of years and has a robust contributor network that sells their images, videos and music through Shutterstock's creative platform. Since the company's founding in 2003, it has paid out more than US $5 million to Irish based artists, photographers, videographers and musicians.

Shutterstock is currently recruiting for engineering roles in Dublin. Learn more about Shutterstock's job openings here.

