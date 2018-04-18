Shutterstock to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Internet & Digital Media Conference to be held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:00a.m. PT .

on at . Jefferies Technology Conference to be held at Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, May 10 at 10:00a.m. PT .

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on Shutterstock's investor relations website at: http://investor.shutterstock.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the events.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 350,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 180 million images and more than 10 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media agency; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform, Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; and Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com

