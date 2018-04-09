SI-BONE, Inc. Hosts ISASS 2018 Sacroiliac Joint Workshop led by David Polly, MD, Bengt Sturesson, MD, Peter Whang, MD and Brad Duhon, MD

"Leading the session are four distinguished and highly respected academic spine surgeons from the U.S. and Europe with decades of experience diagnosing and treating patients with SI joint disorders," said Tony Recupero, Chief Commercial Officer at SI-BONE. "We encourage ISASS attendees to participate in the SI joint lunch workshop to learn about the latest developments in SI joint fusion, progress on diagnosis and important commercial insurance coverage updates."

In addition to the workshop, SI joint diagnosis and treatment will be the focus of eight podium presentations, including a one-hour symposium, which will be part of the ISASS 2018 scientific program:

Wednesday, April 11th:

1. 2-year Outcomes after Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion or Conservative Management; Results of a Randomized Controlled Trial

Speaker: B. Sturesson

8:15 am, Hall F

2. 3-year Outcomes after Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion: Prospective Multicenter Study

Speaker: P. Whang

9:28 am, Hall F

3. Patients with Sacroiliac Joint Pain have Slower Walking Speeds and Shorter, Wider Gait than Healthy Controls

Speaker: S. Kutz

10:30 am, Hall F

4. Fixation of the Sacroiliac Joint: A comparative anatomical analysis of the Lateral and Posterolateral Trajectories

Speaker: B. Cheng

5:51 pm, Room 803B

5. Coupled Translational Movements of the Sacroiliac Joint: An In-vitro Study

Speaker: K. Odeh

5:53 pm, Room 803B

Thursday, April 12th:

6. Neuromuscular Activity during Gait in Patients with Sacroiliac Joint Pain Compared to Healthy Controls

Speaker: J. Cox

10:55 am, Hall F

7. Symposium 3: The Sacroiliac Joint – The Pathway from Pain to Treatment

Moderators: M. Lorio, F. Phillips

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Hall F

Friday, April 13th:

8. Off-Axis Rotation of the Sacroiliac Joint: An In-vitro Study

K. Odeh

2:45 pm, Hall F

Conference attendees can visit SI-BONE booth #400 to learn more about the latest advances in SI joint diagnosis, treatment and insurance coverage for SI joint fusion using the iFuse Implant System.

About SI joint dysfunction

The SI joint has been attributed as a source of pain in 15-30 percent of patients with chronic low back pain1-4, and in up to 43 percent of patients with new onset or persistent low back pain after lumbar fusion.5 SI joint dysfunction is often misdiagnosed and the resulting pain can be incorrectly attributed to other causes. SI joint dysfunction can be identified when a patient points to the source of their pain directly over the posterior superior iliac spine (PSIS), known as the Fortin Finger Test6, combined with a number of positive provocative maneuvers that stress the SI joint and elicit pain, followed by image-guided diagnostic injections to confirm the diagnosis. The SI joint is the largest of the eight major joints in the human body and the last to have a proven surgical treatment. The iFuse Implant, first FDA-cleared in 2008, is the only device for treatment of certain causes of SI joint dysfunction supported by significant published clinical evidence, including level 1 trials, showing safety and durable effectiveness, including providing lasting pain relief. The iFuse Implant was designed specifically to withstand the extreme forces resulting from load-bearing and the unique rotational and translational motion of the SI joint referred to as nutation, and has been the subject of more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, including two Level 1 randomized controlled trials (www.si-bone.com/results), published since its introduction to the market in 2009.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE, Inc. (San Jose, California) is a leading medical device company that developed the iFuse Implant System, a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat common disorders of the joint that can cause lower back pain. Patients with certain types of sacroiliac joint dysfunction experience pain that can be debilitating.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit. For information about the risks, visit: www.si-bone.com/risks

One or more of the individuals referred to herein are investigators participating in clinical research sponsored by SI-BONE, paid consultants of SI-BONE and/or SI-BONE stockholders.

