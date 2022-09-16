Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sickle cell disease treatment market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic red blood cell (RBC) disorder that affects hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen throughout the body. It leads to many complications, such as acute chest syndrome, anemia, and vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC). At present, blood and bone marrow transplant is commonly suggested by doctors for treating SCD. It involves replacing affected bone marrow with a healthy substitute received from a donor. Other effective treatments, such as medications and blood transfusions, are also being utilized as they can reduce specific symptoms and prolong the life of patients.

A considerable increase in the number of individuals suffering from SCD represents one of the significant factors influencing the demand for new medications that can treat the condition effectively. As a result, the health regulatory authorities of numerous countries are focusing on fast-track approval of new treatment methods. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved a new medicine in 2019 to reduce the pain experienced by adults and children with SCD.

Additionally, government authorities are supporting research and development (R&D) activities to encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop novel treatments. For instance, researchers at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in the US are working on genetic therapies that can restore a missing gene or add a new DNA strain to improve the functioning of cells. These innovations, along with the rising disposable incomes and the growing awareness among individuals about the available healthcare services, are anticipated to contribute to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sickle cell disease treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on treatment type and end user.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Blood Transfusion

Pharmacotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplant

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type



7 Market Breakup by End User



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

bluebird bio Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CRISPR Therapeutics

Emmaus Medical Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics.

