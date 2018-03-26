Signatures Submitted to Qualify November Ballot Measure That Provides Property Tax Fairness for California Seniors, Disabled, and Victims of Natural Disasters

"This enormous outpouring of support demonstrates that voters believe that homeowners who are seniors, disabled, or victims of disasters deserve the opportunity to move to safer, more practical homes without being penalized," said Steve White, President of the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.), the initiative's principal sponsor.

White noted that the Property Tax Fairness Initiative simplifies what today is a patchwork of inconsistent county property tax laws. Passage would help homeowners, age 55 and older, to limit the property tax increases they would face when moving to a new home, while granting the same protections to disabled homeowners or people whose homes have been destroyed by a natural disaster. The initiative allows people to move across the state while including safeguards to ensure that people continue to pay their fair share of property taxes. Furthermore, economic studies have shown the initiative can increase property transactions and economic activity.

"We are excited to have reached this milestone, and look forward to building a diverse statewide coalition of voters across California, including senior groups, advocates for people with disabilities, and people who have faced property tax spikes after losing their homes to natural disasters. We have the resources and grass roots strength to eliminate the property tax moving penalty, strengthen neighborhoods, and improve housing opportunities for all Californians," White concluded.

