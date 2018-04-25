Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Revenue in the first quarter exceeded the high end of guidance at $205 million, up from $201 million in the fourth quarter, and establishing a new all-time record. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.60 and $0.87, respectively.
"We are very pleased to report outstanding first quarter 2018 financial performance, including 15 percent Q1 year-on-year revenue growth," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We are excited about the acquisition of Z-Wave, and believe we have the right strategy, products and team in place to achieve our growth objectives. Together, we will continue to deliver differentiated solutions to address large, sustainable, high-quality growth markets."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Infrastructure revenue increased to $49 million, up 26% sequentially and 37% year-on-year.
- IoT revenue declined to $103 million, down 6% sequentially and up 17% year-on-year.
- Broadcast revenue was $36 million, up less than 1% sequentially and down 3% year-on-year.
- Access revenue increased to $17 million, up 2% sequentially and down 6% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 60.5%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $55 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $46 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11.5%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $44 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.9%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.87.
Product Highlights
- Introduced the first low-power Wi-Fi® portfolio, including WF200 transceivers and WFM200 modules, designed specifically for the IoT.
- Released the industry's first comprehensive network performance results based on large-scale testing of Zigbee®, Thread and Bluetooth® mesh software.
- Expanded the EFM32™ Tiny Gecko MCU family to provide a cost-effective, ultra-low-power solution for connected devices requiring long battery life.
- Launched the Si3406x and Si3404 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Device (PD) families delivering best-in-class integration and power conversion efficiency for a wide range of IoT applications.
- Introduced new low-power PCI Express® Si532xx clock buffers providing low-jitter clock distribution for data center, industrial, communications and consumer designs.
Business Highlights
- Completed the asset purchase of Sigma Designs' Z-Wave business for $240 million on April 18, 2018, expanding Silicon Labs' leading position in mesh networking for the smart home.
- Won VDC Research's Embeddy Award for Best of Show in the hardware category for the WFx200 Wi-Fi portfolio at the 2018 Embedded World conference.
Business Outlook
The company expects revenue in the second quarter to be in the range of $211 million to $217 million, and also estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 58.5%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $111.0 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate at 0.0%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.23 and $0.29.
On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 59.5%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $86.0 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.81 and $0.87.
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
April 1,
|
Revenues
|
$205,384
|
$179,028
|
Cost of revenues
|
81,147
|
73,867
|
Gross margin
|
124,237
|
105,161
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
54,828
|
52,324
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
45,694
|
40,155
|
Operating expenses
|
100,522
|
92,479
|
Operating income
|
23,715
|
12,682
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest income and other, net
|
3,202
|
576
|
Interest expense
|
(4,883)
|
198
|
Income before income taxes
|
22,034
|
13,456
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(4,371)
|
(1,970)
|
Net income
|
$ 26,405
|
$ 15,426
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.37
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.36
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
42,963
|
42,096
|
Diluted
|
43,918
|
43,030
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Non-GAAP Income
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
Percent of
|
Stock
|
Intangible
|
Acquisition
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenues
|
$205,384
|
Gross margin
|
124,237
|
60.5%
|
$ 296
|
$ --
|
$ --
|
$124,533
|
60.6%
|
Research and
development
|
54,828
|
26.7%
|
5,769
|
4,787
|
--
|
44,272
|
21.6%
|
Selling, general and
administrative
|
45,694
|
22.3%
|
6,127
|
1,515
|
700
|
37,352
|
18.1%
|
Operating income
|
23,715
|
11.5%
|
12,192
|
6,302
|
700
|
42,909
|
20.9%
|
Non-GAAP
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
GAAP
|
Stock
|
Intangible
|
Acquisition
|
Termination
|
Non-cash
|
Income Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net income
|
$26,405
|
$12,192
|
$6,302
|
$700
|
$(985)
|
$2,754
|
$(9,045)
|
$38,323
|
Diluted shares
outstanding
|
43,918
|
43,918
|
Diluted earnings
per share
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.87
|
* Represents pre-tax amounts
|
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Business Outlook
|
Three Months Ending
June 30, 2018
|
GAAP
Measure
|
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Gross margin
|
58.5%
|
1.0%
|
59.5%
|
Operating expenses
|
$111
|
$25
|
$86
|
Effective tax rate
|
0.0%
|
11.0%
|
11.0%
|
Diluted earnings per share - low
|
$0.23
|
$0.58
|
$0.81
|
Diluted earnings per share - high
|
$0.29
|
$0.58
|
$0.87
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 30,
2017
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 342,272
|
$ 269,366
|
Short-term investments
|
417,867
|
494,657
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
75,122
|
71,367
|
Inventories
|
76,505
|
73,132
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
64,555
|
39,120
|
Total current assets
|
976,321
|
947,642
|
Property and equipment, net
|
129,894
|
127,682
|
Goodwill
|
288,227
|
288,227
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
76,716
|
83,144
|
Other assets, net
|
94,837
|
88,387
|
Total assets
|
$1,565,995
|
$1,535,082
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 50,068
|
$ 38,851
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
25,426
|
--
|
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
|
--
|
50,115
|
Other current liabilities
|
69,310
|
73,359
|
Total current liabilities
|
144,804
|
162,325
|
Convertible debt
|
345,049
|
341,879
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
75,567
|
77,862
|
Total liabilities
|
565,420
|
582,066
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
|
--
|
--
|
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
43,227 and 42,707 shares issued and outstanding at
March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively
|
4
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
98,396
|
102,862
|
Retained earnings
|
904,160
|
851,307
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,985)
|
(1,157)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,000,575
|
953,016
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$1,565,995
|
$1,535,082
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
April 1,
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$ 26,405
|
$ 15,426
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
3,704
|
3,596
|
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
|
6,427
|
6,752
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
3,169
|
869
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
12,192
|
10,486
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(4,780)
|
(4,059)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,307)
|
(1,252)
|
Inventories
|
(3,368)
|
(1,636)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(17,169)
|
6,708
|
Accounts payable
|
13,030
|
5,565
|
Other current liabilities and income taxes
|
(9,643)
|
(2,944)
|
Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability
|
(2,599)
|
4,038
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(1,849)
|
(1,536)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
22,212
|
42,013
|
Investing Activities
|
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|
(52,821)
|
(267,777)
|
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
|
128,975
|
25,595
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(4,102)
|
(4,543)
|
Purchases of other assets
|
(4,698)
|
(1,446)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
--
|
(13,658)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
67,354
|
(261,829)
|
Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
|
--
|
390,000
|
Payments on debt
|
--
|
(72,500)
|
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
|
(17,871)
|
(13,553)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
1,211
|
162
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(16,660)
|
304,109
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
72,906
|
84,293
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
269,366
|
141,106
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$342,272
|
$225,399
