Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

-- Company Delivers 15 Percent Q1 Year-on-Year Revenue Growth --

News provided by

Silicon Labs

07:05 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Revenue in the first quarter exceeded the high end of guidance at $205 million, up from $201 million in the fourth quarter, and establishing a new all-time record. First quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.60 and $0.87, respectively.

"We are very pleased to report outstanding first quarter 2018 financial performance, including 15 percent Q1 year-on-year revenue growth," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We are excited about the acquisition of Z-Wave, and believe we have the right strategy, products and team in place to achieve our growth objectives. Together, we will continue to deliver differentiated solutions to address large, sustainable, high-quality growth markets."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Infrastructure revenue increased to $49 million, up 26% sequentially and 37% year-on-year.
  • IoT revenue declined to $103 million, down 6% sequentially and up 17% year-on-year.
  • Broadcast revenue was $36 million, up less than 1% sequentially and down 3% year-on-year.
  • Access revenue increased to $17 million, up 2% sequentially and down 6% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 60.5%.
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $55 million.
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $46 million.
  • GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11.5%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%.
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $44 million.
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.9%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.87.

Product Highlights

  • Introduced the first low-power Wi-Fi® portfolio, including WF200 transceivers and WFM200 modules, designed specifically for the IoT.
  • Released the industry's first comprehensive network performance results based on large-scale testing of Zigbee®, Thread and Bluetooth® mesh software.
  • Expanded the EFM32™ Tiny Gecko MCU family to provide a cost-effective, ultra-low-power solution for connected devices requiring long battery life.
  • Launched the Si3406x and Si3404 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Device (PD) families delivering best-in-class integration and power conversion efficiency for a wide range of IoT applications.
  • Introduced new low-power PCI Express® Si532xx clock buffers providing low-jitter clock distribution for data center, industrial, communications and consumer designs.

Business Highlights

  • Completed the asset purchase of Sigma Designs' Z-Wave business for $240 million on April 18, 2018, expanding Silicon Labs' leading position in mesh networking for the smart home.
  • Won VDC Research's Embeddy Award for Best of Show in the hardware category for the WFx200 Wi-Fi portfolio at the 2018 Embedded World conference.

Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the second quarter to be in the range of $211 million to $217 million, and also estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin at approximately 58.5%.
  • GAAP operating expenses at approximately $111.0 million.
  • GAAP effective tax rate at 0.0%.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.23 and $0.29.

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 59.5%.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $86.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.0%.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.81 and $0.87.

Webcast and Conference Call        

A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference 88340291. The replay will be available through May 23, 2018.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. www.silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing our distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with our accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against our products and our networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

CONTACT: Jalene Hoover, +1 (512) 428-1610, Jalene.Hoover@silabs.com

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 (In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,
2018

April 1,
2017

Revenues

$205,384

$179,028

Cost of revenues

81,147

73,867

Gross margin

124,237

105,161

Operating expenses:


   Research and development

54,828

52,324

   Selling, general and administrative

45,694

40,155

Operating expenses

100,522

92,479

Operating income

23,715

12,682

Other income (expense):


   Interest income and other, net

3,202

576

   Interest expense

(4,883)

198

Income before income taxes

22,034

13,456

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,371)

(1,970)

Net income

$  26,405

$  15,426




Earnings per share:


   Basic

$      0.61

$      0.37

   Diluted

$      0.60

$      0.36




Weighted-average common shares outstanding:


   Basic

42,963

42,096

   Diluted

43,918

43,030

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income
Statement Items

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018




GAAP
Measure

GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Stock
Compensation
Expense

Intangible
Asset
Amortization

Acquisition
Related 
Items

Non-GAAP
Measure

Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue


Revenues

$205,384
































Gross margin

124,237

60.5%

$     296

$      --

$  --

$124,533

60.6%




















Research and

   development

54,828

26.7%

5,769

4,787

--

44,272

21.6%




















Selling, general and

   administrative

45,694

22.3%

6,127

1,515

700

37,352

18.1%




















Operating income

23,715

11.5%

12,192

6,302

700

42,909

20.9%










































Non-GAAP
Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018


GAAP
Measure

Stock
Compensation
Expense*

Intangible
Asset
Amortization*

Acquisition
Related
Items*


Termination
Costs,
Impairments
And Fair Value
Adjustments*

Non-cash
Interest
Expense*

Income Tax
Adjustments

Non-GAAP
Measure

Net income

$26,405

$12,192

$6,302

$700

$(985)

$2,754

$(9,045)

$38,323

















Diluted shares

   outstanding

43,918












43,918

















Diluted earnings

   per share

$    0.60












$    0.87


































* Represents pre-tax amounts

































Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2018


GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin

58.5%

1.0%

59.5%







Operating expenses

$111

$25

$86







Effective tax rate

0.0%

11.0%

11.0%







Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.23

$0.58

$0.81







Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.29

$0.58

$0.87

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


March 31,
2018

December 30,

 2017

Assets


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$   342,272

$   269,366

   Short-term investments

417,867

494,657

   Accounts receivable, net

75,122

71,367

   Inventories

76,505

73,132

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

64,555

39,120

Total current assets

976,321

947,642

Property and equipment, net

129,894

127,682

Goodwill

288,227

288,227

Other intangible assets, net

76,716

83,144

Other assets, net

94,837

88,387

Total assets

$1,565,995

$1,535,082




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


   Accounts payable

$     50,068

$     38,851

   Deferred revenue and returns liability

25,426

--

   Deferred income on shipments to distributors

--

50,115

   Other current liabilities

69,310

73,359

Total current liabilities

144,804

162,325

Convertible debt

345,049

341,879

Other non-current liabilities

75,567

77,862

Total liabilities

565,420

582,066

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


   Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

      shares issued

--

--

   Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;  

      43,227 and 42,707 shares issued and outstanding at

      March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively

4

4

   Additional paid-in capital

98,396

102,862

   Retained earnings

904,160

851,307

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,985)

(1,157)

Total stockholders' equity

1,000,575

953,016

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,565,995

$1,535,082

 

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,
2018

April 1,
2017

Operating Activities



Net income

$  26,405

$  15,426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:



   Depreciation of property and equipment

3,704

3,596

   Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets

6,427

6,752

   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 

3,169

869

   Stock-based compensation expense

12,192

10,486

   Deferred income taxes

(4,780)

(4,059)

   Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



      Accounts receivable

(3,307)

(1,252)

      Inventories

(3,368)

(1,636)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

(17,169)

6,708

      Accounts payable

13,030

5,565

      Other current liabilities and income taxes

(9,643)

(2,944)

      Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability

(2,599)

4,038

      Other non-current liabilities

(1,849)

(1,536)

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,212

42,013





Investing Activities



Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(52,821)

(267,777)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

128,975

25,595

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,102)

(4,543)

Purchases of other assets

(4,698)

(1,446)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

--

(13,658)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

67,354

(261,829)





Financing Activities



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

--

390,000

Payments on debt

--

(72,500)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(17,871)

(13,553)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

1,211

162

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(16,660)

304,109





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

72,906

84,293

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

269,366

141,106

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$342,272

$225,399

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-first-quarter-2018-results-300635908.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

Related Links

http://www.silabs.com

Also from this source

Apr 06, 2018, 08:05 ET Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

Mar 08, 2018, 17:00 ET Silicon Labs' 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

News provided by

Silicon Labs

07:05 ET