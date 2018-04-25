Silicon Labs Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

"We are very pleased to report outstanding first quarter 2018 financial performance, including 15 percent Q1 year-on-year revenue growth," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "We are excited about the acquisition of Z-Wave, and believe we have the right strategy, products and team in place to achieve our growth objectives. Together, we will continue to deliver differentiated solutions to address large, sustainable, high-quality growth markets."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Infrastructure revenue increased to $49 million , up 26% sequentially and 37% year-on-year.

, up 26% sequentially and 37% year-on-year. IoT revenue declined to $103 million , down 6% sequentially and up 17% year-on-year.

, down 6% sequentially and up 17% year-on-year. Broadcast revenue was $36 million , up less than 1% sequentially and down 3% year-on-year.

, up less than 1% sequentially and down 3% year-on-year. Access revenue increased to $17 million , up 2% sequentially and down 6% year-on-year.

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 60.5%.

GAAP R&D expenses were $55 million .

. GAAP SG&A expenses were $46 million .

. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 11.5%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60 .

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $44 million .

. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $37 million .

. Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.9%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.87 .

Product Highlights

Introduced the first low-power Wi-Fi® portfolio, including WF200 transceivers and WFM200 modules, designed specifically for the IoT.

Released the industry's first comprehensive network performance results based on large-scale testing of Zigbee®, Thread and Bluetooth® mesh software.

Expanded the EFM32™ Tiny Gecko MCU family to provide a cost-effective, ultra-low-power solution for connected devices requiring long battery life.

Launched the Si3406x and Si3404 Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Device (PD) families delivering best-in-class integration and power conversion efficiency for a wide range of IoT applications.

Introduced new low-power PCI Express® Si532xx clock buffers providing low-jitter clock distribution for data center, industrial, communications and consumer designs.

Business Highlights

Completed the asset purchase of Sigma Designs' Z-Wave business for $240 million on April 18, 2018 , expanding Silicon Labs' leading position in mesh networking for the smart home.

on , expanding Silicon Labs' leading position in mesh networking for the smart home. Won VDC Research's Embeddy Award for Best of Show in the hardware category for the WFx200 Wi-Fi portfolio at the 2018 Embedded World conference.

Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the second quarter to be in the range of $211 million to $217 million, and also estimates the following:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin at approximately 58.5%.

GAAP operating expenses at approximately $111.0 million .

. GAAP effective tax rate at 0.0%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.23 and $0.29 .

On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:

Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 59.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $86.0 million .

. Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 11.0%.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.81 and $0.87 .

Webcast and Conference Call

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. www.silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing our distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with our accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against our products and our networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Revenues $205,384

$179,028 Cost of revenues 81,147

73,867 Gross margin 124,237

105,161 Operating expenses:





Research and development 54,828

52,324 Selling, general and administrative 45,694

40,155 Operating expenses 100,522

92,479 Operating income 23,715

12,682 Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 3,202

576 Interest expense (4,883)

198 Income before income taxes 22,034

13,456 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,371)

(1,970) Net income $ 26,405

$ 15,426







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.61

$ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.36







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 42,963

42,096 Diluted 43,918

43,030

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018









GAAP

Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Acquisition

Related

Items

Non-GAAP

Measure

Non-GAAP

Percent of

Revenue





Revenues

$205,384

































































Gross margin

124,237

60.5%

$ 296

$ --

$ --

$124,533

60.6%









































Research and development

54,828

26.7%

5,769

4,787

--

44,272

21.6%









































Selling, general and administrative

45,694

22.3%

6,127

1,515

700

37,352

18.1%









































Operating income

23,715

11.5%

12,192

6,302

700

42,909

20.9%





















































































Non-GAAP

Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



GAAP

Measure

Stock

Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Acquisition

Related

Items*

Termination

Costs,

Impairments

And Fair Value

Adjustments*

Non-cash

Interest

Expense*

Income Tax

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Measure Net income

$26,405

$12,192

$6,302

$700

$(985)

$2,754

$(9,045)

$38,323

































Diluted shares outstanding

43,918

























43,918

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.60

























$ 0.87



































































* Represents pre-tax amounts

































































Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending June 30, 2018



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

58.5%

1.0%

59.5%













Operating expenses

$111

$25

$86













Effective tax rate

0.0%

11.0%

11.0%













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.23

$0.58

$0.81













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.29

$0.58

$0.87

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 30, 2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,272

$ 269,366 Short-term investments 417,867

494,657 Accounts receivable, net 75,122

71,367 Inventories 76,505

73,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,555

39,120 Total current assets 976,321

947,642 Property and equipment, net 129,894

127,682 Goodwill 288,227

288,227 Other intangible assets, net 76,716

83,144 Other assets, net 94,837

88,387 Total assets $1,565,995

$1,535,082







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 50,068

$ 38,851 Deferred revenue and returns liability 25,426

-- Deferred income on shipments to distributors --

50,115 Other current liabilities 69,310

73,359 Total current liabilities 144,804

162,325 Convertible debt 345,049

341,879 Other non-current liabilities 75,567

77,862 Total liabilities 565,420

582,066 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 43,227 and 42,707 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 98,396

102,862 Retained earnings 904,160

851,307 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,985)

(1,157) Total stockholders' equity 1,000,575

953,016 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,565,995

$1,535,082

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Operating Activities







Net income $ 26,405

$ 15,426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 3,704

3,596

Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets 6,427

6,752

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 3,169

869

Stock-based compensation expense 12,192

10,486

Deferred income taxes (4,780)

(4,059)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (3,307)

(1,252)

Inventories (3,368)

(1,636)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,169)

6,708

Accounts payable 13,030

5,565

Other current liabilities and income taxes (9,643)

(2,944)

Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability (2,599)

4,038

Other non-current liabilities (1,849)

(1,536)

Net cash provided by operating activities 22,212

42,013











Investing Activities







Purchases of available-for-sale investments (52,821)

(267,777)

Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 128,975

25,595

Purchases of property and equipment (4,102)

(4,543)

Purchases of other assets (4,698)

(1,446)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired --

(13,658)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 67,354

(261,829)











Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net --

390,000

Payments on debt --

(72,500)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (17,871)

(13,553)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 1,211

162

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16,660)

304,109











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 72,906

84,293

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 269,366

141,106

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $342,272

$225,399



