Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

News provided by

Silvercorp Metals Inc

17:00 ET

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company's vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Related Links

www.silvercorpmetals.com

Also from this source

Dec 15, 2017, 18:29 ET Silvercorp Provides Share Repurchase Program Update

Nov 23, 2017, 06:30 ET Silvercorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

News provided by

Silvercorp Metals Inc

17:00 ET