Silvus Technologies Wins Best of Show Award at NAB 2018

Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority, serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets.

All nominated products are featured in the special Best of Show Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Radio World, Radio magazine, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor after the convention.

The Streamcaster 4K-HEVC is a unique wireless camera system combining low latency HEVC 4K/UHD/HDR encoding and decoding with Silvus Technologies' unique StreamCaster wireless mesh technology, providing the operator with an unmatched set of capabilities and return-on-investment.

Unlike traditional COFDM wireless camera systems, the StreamCaster 4K-HEVC supports bi-directional connectivity between camera and production truck / studio using a single RF channel, allowing for low latency / fully functional camera control, bi-directional voice communications, and the option for return video to be sent over the same RF network as the program video.

"The NewBay Best of Show Awards at NAB are now in their fifth year," said Paul McLane, NewBay managing director, content. "The program seeks to shine a spotlight on relevant innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry's top trade show. The list of 2018 winners and nominees gives real insight into where and how rapidly our media tech businesses are evolving."

"We're extremely pleased that the StreamCaster 4K-HEVC has been selected for the Best of Show Award," commented Mark Tommey, Silvus Technologies Sales Director. "The fact that this is our third award in just four years of exhibiting at NAB is proof of how innovative our R&D and product management teams are in developing cutting-edge wireless solutions for newsgathering and sports and production coverage among other applications."

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

