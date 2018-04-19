SimpleLegal Launches "Legal Requests" to Modernize Matter Intake Process for Corporate Counsel

At most organizations, requests for legal work come through unofficial channels from several departments, making it an overly-complicated activity. It's often a clunky process involving paper forms, spreadsheets, and emails, making it difficult to track and provide feedback. This outdated workflow wastes valuable time and resources, forcing legal teams to be reactive to issues, rather than proactive with solutions. Companies have little insight into the origins and underlying context behind their legal spend.

Legal Requests simplifies this intake process and allows the legal department to manage the entire matter creation workflow within the SimpleLegal platform. Requests from the internal legal team, as well as teams in other departments, can now be tracked and managed efficiently in one place, simplifying the matter creation process. Legal teams can configure an unlimited number of different Legal Request forms to better manage requests. Once submitted, each form is routed to the appropriate legal team member for approval. Once approved, a matter is created directly within the SimpleLegal platform without any manual intervention.

"Technology continues to redefine all industries. Yet a comprehensive solution that empowers legal teams to make data-driven decisions has been absent for too long," said Nathan Wenzel, CEO and co-founder, SimpleLegal. "We founded SimpleLegal to fill that void and offer the most transparent, simple legal software to quantify legal operations."

"SimpleLegal allows us to manage legal requests from start to finish. We can review and approve all requests within SimpleLegal, instead of managing them in spreadsheets," Elizabeth Way, senior director, legal operations, Change Healthcare.

SimpleLegal is speaking at the 2018 Corporate Legal Operations Institute (CLOC) Institute conference in Las Vegas on the panel, "Connecting Your Legal Ops Technologies For Better ROI: API's and Beyond," on April 23 at 9:15 a.m. In addition to Mr. Wenzel, panelists will include legal operations and finance leaders from Splunk and X, the Moonshot Factory.

The company will also speak on April 22 at 5:30 p.m., "Bringing SaaS to Legal Ops: SimpleLegal's Modern Legal Operations Software," while demoing the new Legal Requests technology. SimpleLegal will offer product demos and meetings at booth #305.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing, matter management, accruals management and legal spend analytics into one comprehensive application. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com and follow @Simple_Legal on Twitter.

