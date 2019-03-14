SimpleSENCE Aims to Help EPA's Fix-a-Leak Week Pull Plug on Water Waste

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to imagine 1 trillion of anything. 1 trillion gallons of water is no exception. So here's some context: that's equal to the annual household water use in over 11 million homes.

Soak in those numbers for a second. Done? Good – because there are more, all courtesy of The United States Environmental Protection Agency:

Undetected leaks from pipes under sinks can waste water and cause significant property damage

About one in 10 homes has severe leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day.

A leaky faucet dripping at the rate of just one drop per second will result in 3,000 gallons of water wasted per year.

A shower dripping at the rate of 10 drops per minute wastes more than 500 gallons per year.

These eye-opening statistics are exactly why the EPA instituted Fix a Leak Week back in 2009, a yearly event that takes place this year from March 18-24. The purpose? To generate public awareness of how our most precious natural resource is being needlessly squandered. But more than just awareness, it was created, in the agency's own words, to "hunt down the drips."

As part of Fix a Leak Week's educational campaign, the EPA encourages the public to check for leaks in their home, which can come from a variety of sources: toilets, faucets, showerheads, tubs, even outside exposed pipes. And the agency provides a number of simple methods for rooting out these insidious water wasters.

While the leaks cited on the EPA website are immediately visible, there are other leak sources that are much less conspicuous - leaks under sinks, next to hot water heaters, under damaged roofs, etc. And while the total amount of water wasted from all types of leaks is astronomical, the amount just from these types of leaks is staggering by itself.

Take a leaking pipe under your kitchen sink, for example. As with the more visible leaks, this one leak source can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year (some estimates put it as high as 14 gallons of water per day). But there are three factors that make things even worse:

Since an under-the-sink leak is not immediately visible; it can go undetected for far longer than a more obvious leak.

Because it can last much longer, there is greater potential for structural or property damage. Leaks into a sink or tub will not cause damage; leaks into a vanity or cabinet, which can make their way to the flooring and below, most certainly will.

Damage from leaks that occur over time is likely not covered by a home insurance policy.

Joe Alfrey, CEO of Sencentric, which recently introduced a product called the SimpleSENCE Water Leak and Freeze Detector, wants consumers to be more aware of these hidden leaks and the chaos – and financial consequences - they can create.

"Everyone should follow the recommendations that the EPA has laid out in their Fix a Leak Week program," he said. "They are sound and sensible approaches to conserving water and saving money. But it's just as critical to watch for the hidden leaks, the ones that can waste water but also put your home's structural integrity in jeopardy.

"You don't need water leak detectors for faucets, showers, tubs, places that you look at every day," he added. "But people often don't look under their sinks or hot water heaters for long periods of time. It's for those situations that water leak detectors are worth their weight in gold."

A Wi-Fi operated leak detector, SimpleSENCE can be put in an area where leaks aren't immediately observable – attics, laundry rooms, under sinks, etc. In the event of a leak, a user is notified via smartphone - after downloading a specialized app - either through text or email. Proper action can then be taken, well before any major water loss or structural damage can occur.

Alfrey added that the Fix a Leak Week concept is an effective way to create make consumer mindful of all types of water leaks, regardless of their source.

"Whether it's the waste of water, the loss of money, or the damage that hidden leaks can cause, Fix a Leak Week generates awareness of an issue that all homeowners need to have on their radar," he said. "Kudos to the EPA for creating a well-organized program to accomplish this objective."

