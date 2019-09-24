Simply Healthcare Foundation Awards ConnectFamilias $60,800 Grant to Support Healthy Mommy Happy Baby Program

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectFamilias has been awarded a grant of $60,800.00 from the Simply Healthcare Foundation to support the Healthy Mommy Happy Baby program throughout Miami-Dade County. Healthy Mommy, Happy Baby (HMHB) provides community baby showers with a twist addressing health, economic & social needs to promote access to prenatal and postnatal care and healthy birth.

"All of us at ConnectFamilias are pleased to once again have the opportunity to partner with Simply Healthcare Foundation to continue to grow and expand ConnectFamilias' Healthy Mommy, Happy Baby Program," said Betty Alonso, President, and CEO of ConnectFamilias. "From the start, Simply Healthcare Foundation has been an instrumental philanthropic partner in helping us to design and launch HMHB so that all expecting moms have access to prenatal and postnatal care. Funding provided in 2019 builds on past success and allows us to expand our reach to help to expectant and new moms, and their children get off to a healthy and happy life so that they may succeed and thrive."

HMHB workshops are designed to reinforce the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle during & post pregnancy and address health needs for both moms and babies. HMHB baby showers provide informational workshops that include but are not limited to prenatal & postpartum care, breastfeeding, healthy eating during and post-pregnancy, parenting information and babies developmental milestones. During the baby shower families also learn and connect to other community resources and early developmental screening for their babies or siblings. Like with all baby showers there is also food, fun games and goodie bags including essential items every parent needs to welcome the newest family member.

"Simply Healthcare has a long-standing commitment to supporting our Medicaid consumers through partnerships that can help address key social barriers to overall health and well-being, such as access to post-natal care," said Lourdes Rivas, Simply Healthcare plan president. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with such a tremendous partner on this program and look forward to seeing how these baby showers can help to improve the well-being of the individuals and communities we are privileged to serve."

Through our partnership with Simply Healthcare Foundation, ConnectFamilias is co-designing innovative solutions to help our communities the youngest children and their families have the best chances to live their best lives by addressing the social determinants of health in a multigenerational, community-based approach through health literacy and social connections.

For upcoming HMHB baby showers follow us on Social Media

About ConnectFamilias:

ConnectFamilias mission is to build communities where children and families succeed and thrive. ConnectFamilias work is rooted in the belief that we all play a role in helping children achieve their full potential. CF Family Center serves as a hub to bring services into the community and increase access to care and community resources in a safe nurturing and supportive environment in their neighborhood. With over 75 cross‐sector partners comprised of parents, researchers, family, and children & family service practitioners, and working together to design solutions to strengthen and neighborhoods where children do better when their families are strong, and parents do better when they live in places that help them succeed and become productive citizens. Increase access to education and college/workforce training, family and community health and wellbeing, child and youth enrichment and out of school activities along with skills training for youth, adults to explore workforce opportunities and increase long‐term career success. By working together on common goals, partners are cutting cost, reaching more families and addressing complex family needs in less time for quicker results.

If you would like to more information about ConnectFamilias and how to partner with us, please contact Betty Alonso, President and CEO ConnectFamilias at 305.854.2973 or via email Betty@ConnectFamilias.org

ABOUT SIMPLY HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION

Simply Healthcare Foundation is a philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc. Together, with local, regional and national organizations, Simply Healthcare Foundation works to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families in communities that Anthem and its affiliated health plans serve. Simply Healthcare Foundation funding is focused on strategic initiatives working to address and provide innovative solutions to health care challenges, as well as promoting the Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative with five areas of focus: Healthy Heart, Cancer Prevention, Healthy Maternal Practices, Type 2 Diabetes Prevention, and Healthy Active Lifestyle. These disease states and medical conditions include: prenatal care in the first trimester, low birth weight babies, cardiac morbidity rates, long term activities that decrease obesity and increase physical activity, diabetes prevalence in adult populations, adult pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations and smoking cessation.

CONTACT:

Betty Alonso, President, & CEO

305.854.2973 ext 208

Betty@ConnectFamilias.org

