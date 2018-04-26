SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

BEIJING, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2018. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website: http://ir.sina.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.
About SINA
We are an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Our digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA.cn (mobile portal), SINA Mobile Apps and Weibo.com (social media) enable Internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from the web and mobile devices and share their interests to friends and acquaintances.
SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA.cn and SINA Mobile Apps provide news information, professional and entertainment content from SINA.com customized for mobile users in WAP (mobile browser) and mobile application format. Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo allows users to create and post feeds and attach multi-media content, as well as access a wide range of organically and third-party developed applications, such as online games.
Through these properties and other product lines, we offer an array of online media and social media services to our users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.
Contact:
Investor Relations
SINA Corporation
Phone: 8610-5898 3336
Email: ir@staff.sina.com.cn
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sina-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2017-300637153.html
SOURCE SINA Corporation
