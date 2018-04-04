Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions

Sinclair Vice President of Advanced Technology, Mark Aitken, will be awarded the 2018 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award for his leadership in the development of Next Gen TV. In addition, Sinclair Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Weisbord, will be honored with the Technology Leadership Award, one of the most highly recognized tech awards in the TV industry, presented by the industry publications, Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology to executives who've become outstanding tech leaders since the year 2000.

"Congratulations to Mark and Rob, on these well-deserved recognitions," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are very proud of them and the advances they have made for the industry. To be recognized by our peers for their contributions is a very high honor."

Sinclair's leadership will also will participate in the following presentations:

Saturday, April 7

Fred Baumgartner , ONE Media Director NextGen TV Implementation will present the workshop: "Next Gen is OTT/OTA" at 9:55 a.m. in the North Hall meeting rooms N262-N264.

Sunday, April 8

Mark Neerman , Regional News Director and News Director for Las Vegas station KSNV, will discuss The Future of Local News at 10:40 a.m. in the North Hall meeting rooms N262-N264.

Monday, April 9

Lucy Rutishauser , SVP & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel on Accelerating Growth Through Transformative Talent Changes at 7:45 a.m. at the Alliance for Women in the Media Panel & Breakfast at the Westgate Hotel. (Note: Tickets for this event are separate from NAB registration.)

Tuesday, April 10

Steve Pruett will offer his perspective on Broadcast TV's Future in the Online Video Era at 9:00 a.m. in the North Hall meeting rooms N262-N264.

, Vice President of National Sales, will participate in the discussion: How the Local TV Ecosystem is Streamlining the Transaction Workflow at in room N260. JW Linkenauger, Vice President of Advanced Advertising Support Operations, will be at the Advanced Advertising Pavilion presented by AdMore to discuss Programmatic 2.0 – Bringing Global Brands into the Local Marketplace at 11:00 a.m. .

Wednesday, April 11

Rida Khan , Director of Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle Programming, will be at the DNXT South Spotlight: Focus on Branded Content, at 10:45 a.m. at Destination NXT SU11416DN.

, will join a panel entitled: Who Really Is Leading In Intelligent Data Management & Targeted Advertising Worldwide at in the North Hall room N260. JW Linkenauger will discuss Seamless Ad Delivery Across TV and Online Video at 9:05 a.m. in the North Hall meeting rooms N260.

Thursday, April 12

Del Parks , will moderate several panels in the North Hall room N256, beginning at 10:40 a.m. and discussing Converging new TV Technologies into a Unified Live Sports TV Experience; The 4K HDR Live Production Experience - Rio Carnival 2017; Immersive Audio with Remote Mixing of Rio´s Carnival 2017 - Live experience; SDI/IP Hybrid OB Van for 8K Live Production.

In addition, throughout the week, Sinclair will be demonstrating live broadcasts over the air from a Next Gen TV transmitter facility more than 10 miles away from the conference as part of the Conference's Next Gen TV Autonomous Transport.

Visit nabshow.com for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

