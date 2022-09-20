Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Industry to Surpass $14.93 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Singapore is expected to grow by 17.56% on an annual basis to reach US$14,938.4 million in 2022.



Local e-commerce aggregators are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their footprint in global markets

The e-commerce industry has recorded strong growth globally, and the trend is expected to continue from a long-term perspective. Consequently, local e-commerce aggregators are entering into strategic partnerships to expand their footprint in global markets.

E-commerce marketplaces are increasingly partnering with local sellers to boost their transaction value and volume in Singapore

In Singapore, consumers increasingly shopped from local sellers to support the Singaporean economy and businesses during the global pandemic outbreak. Amid this growing trend, e-commerce marketplaces aggressively partnered with local sellers to bring them on board, thereby assisting them in increasing their transaction value and volume. For instance,

In 2020, Amazon Singapore, the e-commerce marketplace, registered more than 12,000 small businesses in the country, all of which also participated in the Prime Day sale for the first time.

In 2021, the e-commerce giant also welcomed more than 24,000 local sellers to participate in the Prime Day event. According to the firm, local sellers that participated in the Prime Day event registered strong sales numbers compared to sales during other months.

E-commerce marketplaces are entering into strategic partnerships with delivery providers to offer Singaporeans with same day product delivery

To gain a competitive edge over other e-commerce marketplaces in Singapore, firms seek to differentiate their service. One of the strategies adopted by the firm includes offering same-day product delivery. For this differentiated offering, e-commerce marketplaces are entering into strategic partnerships with delivery providers to offer consumers same-day product delivery. For instance,

In November 2021 , Lazada, one of the leading e-commerce markets in Singapore , announced that the firm had entered into a strategic collaboration with Grab to provide same-day delivery services to online shoppers. As of November 2021 , the same-day delivery option was available to over 50 Lazada merchants.

Scope

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Singapore User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Singapore Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Carousell, Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee, Zalora)

Singapore Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Agoda, CheapOair, Comfort Taxi, Easybook, Wego)

Singapore Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Deliveroo, Food Panda, Grab Food, Grain, WhyQ )

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Singapore B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

Carousell

Lazada

Qoo10

Shopee

Zalora

Deliveroo

Foodpanda

GrabFood

Grain

WhyQ

Agoda

CheapOair

Comfort Taxi

Easybook

Wego

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q0k96

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets