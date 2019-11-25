Singapore Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2019 Featuring Diners Club, EZi Wallet, EZ-Link, Liquid Pay, MasterCard, UnionPay
Nov 25, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile payment industry in Singapore is expected to record a CAGR of 14.9% to reach US$ 40,383.8 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Singapore. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Singapore.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Singapore. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
Singapore Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies
- Provides market share by key players in value terms.
Singapore Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies -
- SMS / USSD
- NFC
- Code Based
- Web Based
Singapore Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
Singapore Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Singapore
- In-Store Retail
- Online Retail
- Domestic Online Retail
- International Online Retail
Singapore Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in Singapore
- Offline Travel Booking
- Online Travel Bookings
- Online Flight Bookings
- Online Bus & Train Bookings
- Online Hotel Bookings
- Online Domestic Travel Bookings
- Online Domestic Flight Bookings
- Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings
- Online Domestic Hotel Bookings
- Online International Travel Bookings
- Online International Flight Bookings
- Online International Bus & Train Bookings
- Online International Hotel Bookings
- Spend During Travel
- Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings
Singapore Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in Singapore
- Domestic Remittance (P2P)
- Intra City P2P
- Inter State P2P
- International Remittance
- Outbound Remittance
- Inbound Remittance
Singapore Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in Singapore
- Insurance Payments
- Fuel Bills
- Healthcare and Wellness Bills
- Rental Payment
- Mobile Recharge/Payment
- DTH Recharge/Payment
- Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment
- Landline Recharge/Payment
- Credit Cards Payment
Singapore Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in Singapore
- Investment Payment
- P2P Lending
- Charity and Crowd Funding
- Social Gifting
- Fee
- Person to Government (P2G) Payment
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Singapore.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Singapore.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Singapore Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Singapore Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
4 Singapore Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel
5 Singapore Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
6 Singapore Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
7 Singapore Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
8 Singapore Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
9 Singapore Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
10 Singapore Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
11 Singapore Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
12 Singapore Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
13 Singapore Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
14 Singapore Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
15 Singapore Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
16 Singapore Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
17 Singapore Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
18 Singapore Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
19 Singapore Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
20 Singapore Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
21 Singapore Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
22 Singapore Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
23 Singapore Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
24 Singapore Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
25 Singapore Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
26 Singapore Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
27 Singapore Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
28 Singapore International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025
29 Singapore Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
30 Singapore Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories
31 Singapore Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025
32 Singapore Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025
33 Singapore Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025
34 Singapore Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025
35 Singapore P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories
36 Singapore Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Companies Mentioned
- Diners Club
- EZi Wallet
- EZ-Link
- Liquid Pay
- MasterCard
- UnionPay
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fjvxp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article