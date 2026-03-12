Singapore's MetaComp Raises Pre-A+ Round Backed By Alibaba, Closing Total US$35 Million Pre-A Funding in 3 months to Accelerate Asia's Regulated Web2.5 Pay and Wealth[1] Group-Level Platform

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd, Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 payments and wealth1 group-level platform together with other licensed affiliates, today announced the completion of its Pre-A+ funding round, bringing the cumulative total to US$35 million across two rounds in three months. This accelerates the mission of MetaComp and its affiliates — including Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd (Alpha Ladder), the Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licensed entity responsible for all products and services relating to securities and capital markets products — to build Asia's definitive Web2.5 integrated payments and wealth1 group-level platform, with stablecoin/fiat hybrid payment and securities/RWA token hybrid wealth1 management.

Second funding round in three months brings total raised to US$35 million as stablecoin-related infrastructure gains institutional momentum.

The group serves global enterprises, financial institutions, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) by delivering hybrid fiat and stablecoin payment solutions, access to traditional and tokenised wealth1 management products, and AI-enhanced compliant financial services on a single regulated architecture.

This latest round was backed by Alibaba, Spark Venture, and other institutional investors, with existing shareholders co-investing. 100Summit Partners served as exclusive financial adviser. The new capital will accelerate MetaComp's StableX Network expansion across high-growth corridors in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, where demand for compliant, real-time cross-border settlement continues to surge. It will also accelerate MetaComp's AI strategy to develop an Agent-Skills-MCP (Model Context Protocol) architecture — a future-ready infrastructure supporting agentic Web2.5 payment and wealth services.

MetaComp achieved full-year net profitability in 2025, demonstrating the commercial viability of regulated Web2.5 digital financial solutions at institutional scale. Combined with operating cash flows and other capital sources, the close brings MetaComp's immediate available liquidity to over US$100 million, establishing a strong foundation for more efficient fiat/stablecoin hybrid payments and securities/RWA token hybrid wealth1 product offering with affiliates.

Building Asia's Web2.5 Payment and Wealth1 Solutions Group-level Platform at Scale

MetaComp's positioning combines comprehensive licensing from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with proprietary technology purpose-built for the Web 2.5 era, where traditional finance and digital assets converge under unified regulatory frameworks. Licensed as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services, MetaComp provides regulated cross-border payment and settlement capabilities to 1,000+ institutional and accredited clients across a global network of major cities and key financial hubs.

Through Alpha Ladder, the MAS-licensed CMS and RMO affiliate of MetaComp, clients access integrated payment and treasury management (WealthX) capabilities spanning both traditional and digital asset classes.

The proprietary Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP) operated by MetaComp and Alpha Ladder run at a monthly run rate of more than US$1 billion and accounts for more than US$500 million in wealth assets. In 2025, the group-level platform processed over US$10 billion in payments and over-the-counter (OTC) volume across 13+ stablecoins. At its core is the StableX Network — MetaComp's institutional settlement and liquidity network powered by StableX Engine and VisionX Compliance Engine. Through PayX (payments) and WealthX1 (treasury and investment access), institutions can move, convert, safeguard and grow capital on one unified Web2.5 group-level platform.

Institutional Validation and Strategic Capital

Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp, said: "MetaComp was built on a single conviction: that the future of cross-border finance is neither purely traditional nor purely digital — it's the integrated Web2.5 architecture where fiat rails and stablecoin networks operate as one. Two consecutive funding rounds in three months reflect strong institutional confidence in that thesis. Traditional payment systems remain constrained by multi-day settlement cycles, high costs and limited currency coverage, and that gap is exactly what we were founded to solve. This funding accelerates the StableX Network across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, where demand for compliant, real-time cross-border settlement is growing fastest."

Spark Venture commented:

"MetaComp is building next-generation payment infrastructure at the intersection of fiat and digital assets — a market we believe represents tens of trillions of dollars in opportunity. As regulatory frameworks mature globally and AI converges with blockchain, demand is accelerating fastest in emerging markets, where the conditions exist for an entirely new class of payment leaders to emerge. MetaComp's founding team brings more than 20 years of combined experience across finance, technology, and blockchain, underpinned by a comprehensive licensing framework. We are firmly committed to supporting MetaComp's long-term growth as it builds toward that vision."

Leadership Team

MetaComp's leadership team combines deep expertise across institutional finance, regulatory compliance, payments infrastructure, and digital asset technology, with careers spanning investment banks, major internet platforms, licensed payment institutions, and regulated financial services firms across the globe.

1All products and/or services in relation to securities and capital market products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments, treasury, and wealth management on an institutional, group-level platform. Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services, MetaComp serves more than 1,000 institutional and accredited clients across major financial hubs globally.

In 2025, the group-level platform processed over US$10 billion in payment and OTC volume across 13+ stablecoins, operating at a monthly run rate exceeding US$1 billion. Through the StableX Network, institutions move, convert and manage capital across fiat and stablecoin rails within a compliant, unified Web2.5 financial architecture. Treasury and investment services are provided through Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., MetaComp's MAS-licensed affiliate holding Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences, with wealth AUM surpassing US$500 million across its solutions.

MetaComp has raised US$35 million in its Pre-A funding rounds to date and achieved full-year net profitability in 2025, reflecting strong institutional demand for regulated Web2.5 financial solutions.

Learn more at www.mce.sg, or follow MetaComp on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/metacompsg) and X @MetaCompHQ.





