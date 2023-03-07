Sinus dilation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sinus dilation devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1497.49 million from 2022 to 2027, with an almost CAGR of 8.54%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The prevalence of chronic sinusitis is increasing across the world. It is one of the most prevalent health conditions in the US among people of all age groups. For instance, in the US, 30.8 million people were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2017, according to the CDC. There are several medications and treatment options available for the condition such as decongestants, nasal steroids, oral steroids, and some natural remedies. However, patients affected with chronic sinusitis may become resistant to these treatment options. Hence it becomes necessary for patients to opt for sinus surgery. As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2023-2027

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1497.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Analysis:

The sinus dilation devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Accurate Surgical and Scientific Instruments Corp., Aetna Inc., B. Braun SE, Creganna Medical Unlimited, Dalent LLC, EMOS Technology GmbH, ESC Medicams, InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intersect ENT Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., Optim LLC, SinuSys Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Summit Medical LLC, Johnson, and Johnson. To know about the vendor offerings - Download a Sample Report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Sinus dilation devices market

The market is segmented by product (balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, surgical instruments, and sinus stents), application (standalone sinus dilation and hybrid sinus dilation), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW)).

, , , and Rest of the World (ROW)). By product, the market will observe significant growth in the balloon sinus dilation devices segment during the forecast period. Balloon sinus dilation devices involve a less invasive procedure and ensure faster recovery rate when compared with conventional sinus devices. Most patients can return to work and resume normal activities within two days of the procedure. Moreover, these devices eliminate the need to undergo general anesthesia or go to an operating room. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period.

will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of upper respiratory tract infections, the presence of established vendors, and the growing awareness about sinus dilation devices and minimally invasive sinus surgeries.

What are the key data covered in this sinus dilation devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sinus dilation devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sinus dilation devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sinus dilation devices market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sinus dilation devices market vendors

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sinus dilation devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sinus dilation devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Balloon sinus dilation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Balloon sinus dilation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Balloon sinus dilation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Balloon sinus dilation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Balloon sinus dilation devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Surgical instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Surgical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Surgical instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Sinus stents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Sinus stents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Sinus stents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Sinus stents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Sinus stents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Standalone sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Standalone sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Standalone sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Standalone sinus dilation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Standalone sinus dilation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hybrid sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hybrid sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hybrid sinus dilation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hybrid sinus dilation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hybrid sinus dilation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aetna Inc.

Exhibit 112: Aetna Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aetna Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aetna Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Creganna Medical Unlimited

Exhibit 115: Creganna Medical Unlimited - Overview



Exhibit 116: Creganna Medical Unlimited - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Creganna Medical Unlimited - Key offerings

12.5 Dalent LLC

Exhibit 118: Dalent LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Dalent LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Dalent LLC - Key offerings

12.6 EMOS Technology GmbH

Exhibit 121: EMOS Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: EMOS Technology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: EMOS Technology GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: InnAccel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Intersect ENT Inc.

Exhibit 127: Intersect ENT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Intersect ENT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Intersect ENT Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 143: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 SinuSys Corp.

Exhibit 148: SinuSys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: SinuSys Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: SinuSys Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Sklar Surgical Instruments

Exhibit 151: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Sklar Surgical Instruments - Key offerings

12.15 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 154: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 157: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.16 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Summit Medical LLC

Exhibit 164: Summit Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Summit Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Summit Medical LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

