SipRadius Adds Additional Filters to Hydrogen Peroxide Well Water Treatment System

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SipRadius, a developer of media software and GenerGeo brand green hardware announced additional filtering components for its Hydrogen Peroxide injection Well Water Treatment Kit system. The added filters catch precipitated metals, heavier contaminants and sediments.

Sergio Ammirata, SipRadius Managing Director, said "though at the eleventh hour of development, based on the great results we saw in the contaminant levels at one of our prototype installations, we felt these filters were a necessity for every kit. It's a strategic repositioning that takes the system beyond being just a 'chlorine alternative.' It means we can probably reduce a wider range of contaminants in our default configuration than just about anyone else out there."

Mark Krueger, who has gained a YouTube® reputation as the "Stinky Water Guy" for Hydrogen Peroxide technology he's designed and developed primarily for commercial installations, said, "the active filtering and automated backwash of the new filters provide a secondary defense against any possible by-products of the first level of treatment. That's a common problem with all types of treatment systems. It will also extend the life of the system by maintaining the integrity of its parts. SipRadius has been including these components in our larger multi-dwelling and community solar-powered water pumping and treatment systems. Now homeowners can get the same level of protection."

Hydrogen Peroxide water treatment has evoked interest as an alternative to chlorination, particularly in light of the World Health Organization's warning of the byproducts of chlorination, specifically, the formation of chloroform, bromoforms, various trihalometanes (THMs), and other organic halogens which are proven animal and suspected human carcinogens. The Journal of the American Public Health Association has stated that chlorination of water may cause several thousand cases of cancer in the United States alone each year.

A web site, https://h2o2-store.sipradius.com has been put in place to explain the technology, provide news of the product development, which is under SipRadius' GenerGeo brand, and to take reservations.

