Sir Anthony Ritossa Set to Host 11th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia March 23-25, 2020

Guests at the exclusive, invitation-only event will welcome more than 600 leading family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals, together with Sheikhs, Royals, Private Investment Companies and Sovereign Wealth Funds from across the Middle East and around the globe representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth. Sessions will focus on topics related to global investment opportunities, Middle East trends and opportunities, succession planning, philanthropy suggestions, and family governance.

The Summit's welcome address will be presented by Rayan Qutub .ريان قطب Executive Chairman, Nama Al Baraka Investments, KSA, on behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud. Rayan Qutub is a Saudi icon with his leading investment portfolio in Logistics, Mobility Solutions, ICT, E-commerce Development, Trading and Specialized Advisory Services with a focus on technology and Saudi Vision 2030 future growth sectors.

"I am honoured to offer my patronage to such a noble cause. Together with Sir Anthony Ritossa, I believe that we are an ideal bridge connecting international companies and families seeking to expand their presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with aligned investors and co-investors. Saudi Arabia is unique in its culture. The platform that we are putting in place with the Summit in Riyadh is a perfect introduction to understand better how partnerships initiate and develop in the region. These are exciting times for Saudi Arabia with the implemented vision of 2030 actively in force," said H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud.

"We are privileged to have the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud, and together we celebrate the Kingdom's mission to be a leading Nation in all aspects. Saudi Arabia's vision 2030 is an impressive achievement blueprint for a leading nation. It expresses the Kingdom's long-term goals, built upon its unique strengths and capabilities," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"It was a honour to welcome more than 600 visitors from around the world to Dubai for the 10th Anniversary Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit and I look forward to seeing everyone again in Riyadh. Sir Anthony Ritossa continually exceeds the high expectations of an important group representing over $4.5 trillion in investor wealth and every Summit is grander and more spectacular than ever," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE, and Distinguished Grand Ambassador for the Dubai Summit.

"I have been an active participant and currently a member of the board of advisory of this unique gathering that has brought together pioneers and leaders in many diverse industries from all around the globe. This year, we have decided to take things to a new level and have had the honor to collaborate with Sir Anthony Ritossa over the next year to support and endorse the summits as well as initiate a partnership that expands globally. This was done under the blessing and in presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdulla Bin Sultan Al Qasimi and CEO & MD Mohamed Al Banna," said Faris M. Al Tahtamooni, Associate Director - Strategic Partnerships, LEAD Ventures - The Office of Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, UAE.

"Congratulations to Sir Anthony Ritossa, Mohamed Al Ali, Vanessa A. Eriksson and all those that worked tirelessly on the 10th Ritossa Family Office Summit held in Dubai. The event brought together more than 600 exceptional families, managers, and innovators

to share insights on the best global investment strategies, thought leadership, and governance. I was honored to represent Kallas and discuss Brazilian investment opportunities, real estate, sustainability, and bilateral relations on a panel with the likes of Aneel Ranadive (Sacramento Kings, Soma Capital), Grant Cardone (10X) and Ricky Husaini. We look forward to participating at the 11th Ritossa Family Office Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March 2020," said Matthew Wilkens, Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Kallas Group, U.S. and Brazil.

For more details on the invitation-only 11th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Saudi Arabia and future Family Office Summits, please visit www.SaudiSummit.org

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office