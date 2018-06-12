Sitecore Announces Availability of Core Integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

"Companies have to transform the way they engage with customers that have come to expected tailored experiences across every touchpoint. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Sitecore, users are able to better understand customer interactions across all channels—now including websites--and optimize marketing campaigns in order to enhance the complete customer journey," said Jon Suarez-Davis, Chief Strategy Officer, Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Sitecore's relationship with Salesforce is designed to bring together Sitecore's content management and experience platform capabilities to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the world's #1 marketing platform. By teaming up, Sitecore and Salesforce customers can streamline digital marketing, giving them faster time-to-market as teams access content and images to power smarter, more relevant campaigns.

"Delivering the first phase of the integration between Sitecore and Salesforce signals a new opportunity for our mutual customers to efficiently create and deploy marketing campaigns," said Ryan Donovan, EVP, Product Management, Sitecore. "With Sitecore Connect and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketers don't have to think about how to integrate Sitecore-managed assets into their Salesforce email campaigns—it's conveniently there and ready for them to use."

Additionally, Sitecore is showcasing its latest solution line-up as a sponsor of the 2018 Salesforce Connections conference taking place June 12-14 in Chicago, IL. Attendees can visit the Sitecore booth and also attend the session Using Sitecore Content with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CDT on June 14. Led by DJ Ursal, Senior Manager, Product Management, Marketing Cloud Content Management at Salesforce, this session will describe how content is stored and managed in Sitecore and made available in real time within Salesforce Marketing Cloud to enable easy content use and reuse across all channels.

Sitecore Connect will be available later this month on the Sitecore Developer Portal (dev.sitecore.net) and will be listed in the Salesforce AppExchange.

Sitecore is the global leader in experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

