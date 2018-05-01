SIXSITE Closing on Memorial Day in Push to Remember Heroes Who Died for Our Freedom

"In an effort to encourage Americans to spend time thinking about these sacrifices, we won't be having a Memorial Day sale," SIXSITE founder, designer and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL Stephen Holley says. "In fact, our website will go dark on Memorial Day. We hope other retailers will follow."

SIXSITE is a high-performance hunting and outdoor apparel and gear provider. It manufactures its products exclusively in America. To keep prices reasonable, SIXSITE sells direct-to-consumer at www.sixsitegear.com, but on this major shopping day its online store will go dark.

Alan Burks, general manager and chief operating officer at SIXSITE and Gold Star Father, adds, "For most of us here, there is a fallen soldier buried somewhere nearby. Please go visit their grave and ponder their life and death. If you can't get there in person, join in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time to pause in an act of national unity for some who gave it all."

Founded in 2015, SIXSITE is a high-performance hunting and outdoor apparel and gear provider. Its products are Navy SEAL-designed, built in the U.S. and constructed with tactical knowledge about how to make gear work best. SIXSITE operates on three core principles – produce gear designed by and made to satisfy the demands of a former U.S. Navy SEAL; build in America – always have, always will; and offer gear that delivers a great value and experience for the outdoors. Check out SIXSITE on Instagram, Facebook, and visit www.sixsitegear.com.

