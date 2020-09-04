Sjogren's Syndrome in 7 Major Markets, Forecast to 2030 with Analysis of Emerging Drug VAY736 (Ianalumab) [Novartis/MorphoSys]

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sjogren's Syndrome - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sjogren's syndrome (SS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted SS symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Sjogren's syndrome (SS) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Sjogren's syndrome symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Sjogren's syndrome (SS) epidemiology segmented as the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Sjgren's syndrome, Gender-Specific Cases of Sjgren's syndrome, Type-Specific Cases of Sjgren's syndrome, Severity-Specific Cases of Sjgren's syndrome. The report includes the prevalent scenario of SS symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The total prevalent cases of Sjogren's syndrome (SS) in 7MM countries were estimated to be 3,179,223 cases in 2017.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) report encloses the detailed analysis of SS marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



The therapeutic market size of Sjgren's syndrome is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatment including local therapies, systemic therapies, and immunosuppressants (Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid). Moreover, Biological therapies such as Rituximab is in extensive use for the US market.



Emerging Drugs



VAY736 (Ianalumab) (Novartis/MorphoSys)



It is a novel, intravenous, defucosylated, monoclonal antibody that targets the human B cell-activating factor (BAFF) of the TNF family. It is engineered to effectively eliminate B cells from circulation in vivo by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The ADCC activity of Ianalumab is greatly enhanced by the elimination of fucose residues from the carbohydrate moiety attached to the Fc part of the antibody. The molecule is being developed by the Novartis in partnership with MorphoSys as an antibody-based therapy. It is currently in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of primary Sjgren's Syndrome.



Market Outlook



The Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on an annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the report, Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.



The local therapies mainly include pilocarpine, cevimeline, topical fluoride, topical cyclosporine, autologous serum eye drops, and others. Systemic therapy mainly uses corticosteroids, hydroxychloroquine, and immunosuppressants. Methotrexate (MTX), Cyclosporine A, Azathioprine, Leflunomide, and Mycophenolic acid are also commonly used DMARDs. Biological therapy with Rituximab is in extensive use for the US market. Along with this, TNF- alpha inhibitors, BAFF, and others are in the development.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market in 7MM. The market size of SS in the seven major markets was found to be USD 1,699.8 Million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook



This section provides a total of Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



The United States accounts for the highest market size of SS in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



Local therapy generally includes the treatment of sicca symptoms. For the treatment of dry eyes, tear substitution therapy consisting of high-viscosity eye drops and gels, in combination with oral mucolytic agents to dissolve mucus, is the mainstay treatment. Patients with Sjgren's syndrome associated severe or refractory keratoconjunctivitis sicca might require a short-term course of topical anti-inflammatory agents such as topical cyclosporine.



Drugs with a systemic effect, secretagogues, such as pilocarpine and cevimeline, are approved by the US FDA for the treatment of dry eyes and mouth in patients with Sjgren's syndrome. Both drugs are muscarinic receptor agonists and induce a transient increase in salivary and lacrimal gland outputs in patients with some residual functional glandular tissue. Common adverse effects of these drugs include sweating, flushing, and the urgent need for urination and gastrointestinal discomfort, which might limit their clinical application.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



The total Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



The therapeutic effect of hydroxychloroquine is based on the inhibition of TLR signaling, which affects the innate immune response by reducing the production of proinflammatory cytokines, such as type I IFNs, and other serological parameters. It is used as maintenance therapy in SS, based on the reduction of symptoms and improved serological parameters in patients with SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.



Methothrexate (MTX) is used in the treatment of arthritis in Sjgren's syndrome patients. Moreover, the usefulness of other immunosuppressive agents (such as cyclosporine A, azathioprine, methotrexate, leflunomide, and mycophenolic acid) has been evaluated in a small cohort of patients with SS. However, all these have high rates of adverse events.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline & Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Sjogren's syndrome (SS) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Belimumab (GlaxoSmithKline), RSLV-132 (Resolve Therapeutics), VAY736 (Novartis/MorphoSys), CFZ533 (Novartis), LOU-064 (Novartis), RC18 (Remgen), VIB4920 (Viela Bio), Branebrutinib (Bristol Myers Squib), Lacripep (TearSolutions) and others.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Sjogren's syndrome (SS) emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



For Sjgren's Syndrome, no remitting agent exists and the treatment includes symptom palliation, prevention of complications. The frequent occurrence of oral and ocular complications mandates a multidisciplinary approach. For rheumatologists, proper selection of patients for immunosuppressive therapy is quite a challenge to optimize care. Unfortunately, the paucity of well-designed, controlled studies in the Sjgren's Syndrome medical and dental literature frequently leaves the clinician with little guidance. Therefore, the approach to treating SS in the United States has differed widely among various institutions and providers.



Several studies have documented that quality of life (QOL) is diminished in primary Sjgren's Syndrome (PSS) and found overall end-organ damage, as well as functional disability, comparable with lupus. Various studies found that the substantial use of healthcare services, with a mean annual total direct cost per Sjgren's patient, ranging between 2200 in the UK and USD 20,000 in the USA.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SME's opinion working in Sjogren's syndrome (SS) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Sjogren's syndrome (SS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Sjogren's syndrome (SS) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Sjogren's syndrome (SS) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for SS. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Sjogren's syndrome (SS) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for SS.

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned

ADVANZ Pharma

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis/MorphoSys

RemeGen

Resolve Therapeutics

TearSolutions

VIELABIO

