This settlement is not an admission of liability for damages, but is made in order to enable SKF and PSA to continue their long-standing commercial relationship.

The settlement will have an insignificant impact on the financial position of the Group.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 27 April 2018 at 19:50 CET.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-and-psa-settle-legal-dispute,c2508434

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2508434/831778.pdf full release as pdf

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-and-psa-settle-legal-dispute-300638236.html

SOURCE SKF