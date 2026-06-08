SkillBit Launches "Duolingo for Cyber" to Transform Cybersecurity Skills Training

SkillBit Labs delivers bite-sized, hands-on labs with AI-powered features and gamifies professional development for modern security teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillBit today announced the launch of SkillBit Labs, a new platform to redefine how cybersecurity skills are developed, measured, and scaled across organizations. As cybersecurity teams face increasing pressure to keep pace with emerging threats, organizations are struggling to maintain the skills needed to defend modern environments. According to the 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 59% of organizations report critical or significant cybersecurity skills gaps, highlighting the growing need for continuous, hands-on workforce development. To address this skills gap, SkillBit Labs offers enterprise and individual versions, which are built on the 20-minute rule, powering users to learn or practice a new skill in 20 minutes or less with gamified AI-enabled learning and development.

SkillBit Labs provides enterprise teams and individual practitioners with hands-on, scenario-based training that mirrors real-world cyber workflows. SkillBit Labs' core features in the gamified approach include:

Bite-sized learning experiences

Built for the modern security environment to reflect how busy professionals learn.

Cybersecurity exercises that train on a range of topics from foundational concepts to emerging areas like AI security.

Develop practical skills quickly in a self-paced format designed to optimize learning.

Measurement dashboard

Gives organizations a clear, measurable view of their team's readiness, while enabling individuals to track and pursue growth in real time.

Tracks streaks, first bloods, solves, rankings across all users, scoreboards, and unlocked certifications.

"Cybersecurity professionals are busy. When they feel overworked and under-resourced, essential training takes a back seat just to keep up with day-to-day workloads. Our mission is to offer a platform where users can gain a skill in a short burst, such as over a lunch break or in between meetings, rather than wait for a multi-day simulation or training session," said Thomas Rogers, Co-Founder & President of SkillBit. "SkillBit Labs empowers users with continuous, hands-on, and measurable skills development in a format that meets them where they are, especially when AI is challenging teams to secure environments in constantly evolving ways. It's how we make cybersecurity learning more accessible while helping teams stay ready for what's next."

For enterprises, the platform:

Supports the full cybersecurity talent lifecycle , from onboarding and upskilling to hiring and promotion. Organizations can identify skill gaps, track progress over time, and ensure their teams are prepared to protect, detect, and respond to emerging threats.

, from onboarding and upskilling to hiring and promotion. Organizations can identify skill gaps, track progress over time, and ensure their teams are prepared to protect, detect, and respond to emerging threats. Introduces a manager-focused approach, giving leaders visibility into team capabilities and readiness, enabling organizations to make informed decisions about workforce development and prioritize the areas that matter most.

SkillBit has supported hundreds of enterprise customers in delivering hands-on cybersecurity training and assessments. Organizations have used the platform to better understand team capabilities, identify gaps, and build targeted development plans. SkillBit has trained professionals at 250+ enterprises and government organizations, including GitHub and Tenable.

With the launch of SkillBit Labs, SkillBit is expanding access through its new pricing plans:

Free tier for individuals getting started

for individuals getting started Pro tier for individuals starting at $9.99 per month

starting at $9.99 per month Enterprise tier for organizations managing cybersecurity talent at scale

About SkillBit

SkillBit provides an on-demand cybersecurity skills assessment and development platform that delivers immersive, hands-on training experiences for individuals and teams. Focused on real-world application and accessibility, SkillBit helps organizations build and measure the skills that matter most in today's evolving threat landscape. To learn more, visit https://skillbit.com/.

SOURCE SkillBit