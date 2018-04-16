Skin & Cancer Associates, LLP Partners With Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC

"We are thrilled to partner with SCA. The foundation for this partnership is our shared vision for executing a dermatologist-led strategy that prioritizes superb patient care," said Mark Miller, Director at SPC. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to advance the practice of dermatology as we seek to align with like-minded dermatologists throughout the country."

"SCA chose SPC as its partner because of its deep understanding of dermatology and its desire to sustain and build upon SCA's reputation for being a leader in clinical practice and practice management. With SPC's support, we expect to grow rapidly through new partnerships and to find innovative ways to positively impact the future of dermatology in the United States," said Reuven Porges, M.D., CEO of SCA.

"We believe SCA's dermatologists and management team are poised to create a national platform," said Leo Helmers, Co-Founder and Group Head of SPC. "We are honored to support this effort."

With support from Dr. Porges and a Board of Directors that includes representation from academic dermatology, SCA will continue to be led by its physicians and administrative personnel who have decades of experience supporting dermatology practices. SCA is actively pursuing new partnership opportunities.

About Skin and Cancer Associates

Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida metropolitan region, SCA is a partnership of over 25 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through over 40 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure, which is led by David Wagener, MBA, CPA, and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

SPC is an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group, LLP ("SIG"), one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. SPC makes majority and minority investments in domestic, middle market companies across a variety of industries, including: aerospace, defense & government, business services, consumer, food & beverage, healthcare, industrials, and technology, media & telecom. The firm is backed by a unique and patient capital base that gives management teams the freedom and flexibility to pursue business plans that maximize long-term value creation.

