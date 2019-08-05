Skinners Shoe Socks Define a New Category of Footwear, Combining Comfort and Protection

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Skinners Technologies, new Skinners shoe socks represent a completely new type of footwear designed for travel and sports enthusiasts. The patented minimal shape combines the comfort of socks with the essential protection of a shoe, creating the feel of a "second skin." Skinners can be used as primary footwear for countless activities, either outdoor or indoor.

Shoe socks have arrived, delivering unheard of barefoot comfort.

Skinners are the perfect cozy camp slipper or apres-hike shoe. They could be used for heading to the gym, running to the market, resting on a transatlantic flight, or even for water use for beachgoers and anglers.

This new lightweight shoe sock consists of seamless antibacterial StretchKnit™ with a thin, yet resistant, underside coated with anti-abrasion Swedish polymers. Despite its 2mm thickness, each pair is engineered to last approximately 650 km (400 miles) and will easily stand up to being laundered in the washing machine. They are manufactured in the Czech Republic using a patented, waste-free technology.

Skinners ultra-portable shoe socks are the recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. Out of 5,500 projects, a jury of 39 professionals granted Skinners one of the major awards for innovative design, high quality, and functional properties.

"We wanted to create footwear that is compact, comfortable, and protective —footwear you can literally put in the pocket and use when needed. Wearing Skinners also thoroughly activates your feet muscles and tendons, leading to more effective training," explains Petr Prochazka, the inventor of Skinners and CEO of Skinners Technologies.

Since late 2016, the company, without any external investors, sold more than 150,000 pairs of Skinners to customers in 120 countries worldwide.

About Skinners: Handmade in Europe, Skinners were developed in 2015 by Petr Prochazka. Prochazka's friend injured his foot and could not wear regular shoes for a planned trip. Prochazka took a travel sewing kit and created the first prototype of the revolutionary lightweight footwear. Two years later, the proprietary blend of comfort and technology in Skinners was launched. In just 44 days, customers from all over the world pre-ordered more than 17,000 pairs, making Skinners the most successful footwear project in crowdfunding history.

