Skullbrain Books Presents ‘Skullboy and the Leap Of Faith’, A Motivational Story with Spooky Flair

As the leaves change and autumn swiftly approaches, children everywhere are breaking out their favorite spooky books and films to coordinate their visits from their favorite fictional characters. Skullboy and the Leap of Faith takes a fun, engaging, and spooky twist on presenting life's struggles while providing an encouraging, healthy, and tangible roadmap to navigating the storm. Skullboy has captivated audiences around the world with his authenticity, wit, and heroism in helping children understand complex situations with complex emotions.

Understanding that children deserve to be taught how to manage real-life circumstances, Scott Hewitt takes inspiration from his own life struggles and triumphs and wraps them into an easily digested format full of fun and adventure. Skullboy is the hero that kids can turn to, to help them overcome the darkness and hardships they may be facing in their own lives. Unlike any other children's book on the market, Skullboy and the Leap of Faith breathes life into messaging that is applicable for both adults and children and proves that perseverance and resilience are always worth it.

'If you rearrange the letters in "Leap Of Faith" it spells "A Path Of Life"', something I discovered on my own and the integral message to this story; meaning if there's a path in life you want to take — it needs a leap of faith." – Scott Hewitt, Author

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to inspiring and motivating kids around the world; Scott Hewitt's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Skullboy and the Leap of Faith. Skullbrain Books has launched a crowdfunding campaign to take the Skullboy series to a new level — printing new runs of Skullboy and the Leap of Faith and preparing the next book in the 10-book series.

To support Skullbrain Books, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skullbrain/leapoffaith/

About Skullbrain Books

Skullbrain Books is a children's publishing company based in Adelaide, South Australia. Founded by veteran animator Scott Hewitt, Skullbrain Books seeks to change the face of children's entertainment by revolutionizing the way we talk to kids about the hardships in life, providing them with a spooky and engaging hero that they can relate to. Recognized for his work on children's shows and movies such as Bob the Builder, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Goosebumps, Spongebob, and much more, Scott Hewitt envisioned a children's series that is not afraid to go down a darker path and touch on issues that may not get talked about with kids. The first book in the series, Skullboy and the Leap of Faith is an inspiring story of struggle and triumph, teaching kids that they can find their way out of tough situations, letting them know they are not alone, and showing them that it is possible to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Press Contact:

Scott Hewitt,

+610492957275,

https://www.skullbrainbooks.com/

SOURCE Skullbrain Books

Related Links

http://www.skullbrainbooks.com

