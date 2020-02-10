SkyDiamond CEO Habib Bakshi Meets With Fashion Icon Tommy Hilfiger & Executive Team

CEO Gary Sheinbaum and VP of Marketing and Communications Eric Lichtmess were part of the group discussing modern evolutionary cycles in the landscape of high fashion. Weighing the global ecommerce goals for Tommy Hilfiger was the centerpiece of conversation.

"When looking at our global strategy, Asia is becoming a huge opportunity for the brand," Tommy contended.

South By Southwest (SXSW) recently announced that Tommy Hilfiger would be a keynote speaker for the annual event in Austin, Texas in March. SkyDiamond Elite along with Tommy and other fashion execs are scheduling a meeting during this time to further their marketing agenda and evolve ecommerce strategy around prevailing opportunities in 2020.

SkyDiamond Elite is a digital marketing agency focused on elevating ecommerce revenue for the fashion and luxury segment. Their expertise in brand amplification strengthens a brand's digital footprint and deepens engagement further driving sales. They manage over $1B in digitally driven revenue while maintaining a 97% client retention rate. SkyDiamond earns partner loyalty by consistently delivering wins through operational excellence via C-Suite level talent.

Since Tommy Hilfiger introduced his first men's sportswear collection in 1985, the brand has expanded to encompass a complete premium lifestyle on a global scale. It is one of the world's leading designer lifestyle brands and is internationally recognized for celebrating the essence of classic American cool style, featuring preppy with a twist designs.

Tommy Hilfiger, which was acquired by PVH Corp. in 2010, is a global apparel and retail company with more than 15,000 associates worldwide. With the support of strong global consumer recognition, Tommy Hilfiger has built an extensive distribution network in over 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. Global retail sales of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand were US $8.5 billion in 2018.

