Skyfire Partners With Darley to Give Away a Drone Program

ATLANTA, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyfire Consulting, an Atlanta-based public safety drone consultancy, is partnering with equipment giant W.S. Darley and Co. to give away a complete drone program to a public safety agency.

The program, valued at over $25-thousand, will include equipment, training and FAA authorizations for the winning department.

"This is everything an agency needs to start a professional and legal drone program for their response effort," says Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire Consulting.

"Having worked with more than 100 agencies and written over 60 FAA certificates of authorization, we look forward to helping this department implement a technology that will help them save lives."

Skyfire has partnered with W.S. Darley for the past two years to bring industry-leading equipment and services to both companies' clients.

"Our partnership with Skyfire Consulting is incredibly valuable," says Mike Mocerino, Head of Robotics at W.S. Darley and Co. "Together, we're able to provide our customers with everything they need to get their drone programs started."

For the award, Darley will provide all of the necessary equipment, paired with Skyfire's services offerings.

"We're excited to give away this program because it will help increase awareness of drones in public safety," says Mocerino. "It's still very early days for public safety drone programs, and every new program helps show how valuable these tools can be."

The two companies will be showing off their industry-leading technology at the upcoming Fire Department Instructors Conference, taking place April 23 - 28 in Indianapolis.

Skyfire will be demoing all of the latest UAV technology inside a flight cage at Darley's booth, as well as at a pre-conference workshop on Tuesday, April 24, and a hot class on XYZ.

Public safety agencies can sign up in person at the Skyfire Consulting or Darley booths at FDIC or online at skyfireconsulting.com/fdic.

Skyfire Consulting is a division of Atlanta Drone Group, Inc. Skyfire Consulting offers drone equipment, public safety-focused training, FAA consulting, grant assistance and service/repairs to help the country's first responders develop and maintain in-house drone programs for their departments.

Atlanta Drone Group offers industry-leading drone services, including film and television aerial production, survey-grade mapping and emergency response aerial services.

W.S. Darley and Co. has been dedicated to serving the World's Fire and Emergency Services since 1908. Darley builds Fire Trucks, manufactures Fire pumps and sells Fire Fighting, Emergency and Special Operations Equipment through their international catalogs. With 100 years of experience, Darley is the trusted source of information and equipment for thousands of fire departments nationwide.

