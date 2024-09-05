SkyRun Vacation Rentals Names Cord Thomas President and Chief Operating Officer

Premiere Property Management Franchise Taps QSR Veteran to Lead Brand's Expansion and Development

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals (SkyRun), a premier property management franchise in the vacation rental marketplace, today announced that Cord Thomas has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. His addition to the franchise's leadership team comes as SkyRun looks to further its growth into new markets across the country, building on the record rate of expansion spearheaded by former CEO, Lukas Krause.

Krause will continue to serve the franchise as Chairman and shareholder. A transition he made as a means to continue providing high-level strategic support to the brand, while making room for new leadership to be able to focus on operational efficiencies and business growth.

Thomas comes to SkyRun after 16 years spent in franchising, where he served as President and Founding Partner for Elevation Burger, which sold back in 2019. More recently, he was the Chief Executive Officer for an award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria, where he drove businesses development, oversaw real estate and finance strategies, and grew system-wide profitability.

"In the last 20 years, SkyRun has developed an industry reputation for being the gold standard in short term rental quality and experience," said Thomas. "I'm incredibly excited to join this team and further develop the brand's industry standing; equipping franchisees with the resources and expertise they need to help homeowners navigate and thrive amidst the complexities of today's vacation rental market."

Over the next thirty days, Thomas will meet with franchisees across the country, taking the opportunity to listen and better understand the improvements that can be made under his leadership and how SkyRun can continue to provide best in class property management services to homeowners nationwide.

"The real value of SkyRun's property management services lies in the localized operations that franchisees bring to each market. Through this model, homeowners work with a team of professionals that live, work, and play in the community and who understand the unique challenges that their neighbors face—all without sacrificing the tools, technology, and reach that are needed to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive rental landscape," said SkyRun Co-founder and Managing Partner Steve Falk. "That's our differentiating factor, which, when paired with Cord's experience in scaling and operating emerging franchise brands, I'm confident will continue to build the SkyRun brand's name and market share in the vacation rental space."

ABOUT SKYRUN VACATION RENTALS

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,400 homes under management in 50 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Most recently, the franchise was named by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fast-Growing Franchises in North America, as well as being one of the country's Top-Emerging Franchises. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee—with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think.

