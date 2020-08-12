Skystra Moves to Gen 2 Cloud and Improves Website Performance 157%

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skystra has made Gen 2 technology the standard across its hosting services to give all customers the benefit of running their sites on the most high-performing cloud infrastructure.

According to independent benchmarks, 3 key benefits of Gen 2 Cloud were identified, compared to Gen 1 for website performance -

Requests per second: ~157% faster, giving lightning-quick browsing experience

HTTPS requests: ~144% faster, boosting HTTPS landing page conversions

Page load speed: ~40% faster, loading sites in 1 to 2 seconds on average

Curtis Schonick, CEO of Skystra, had this to say about the move to Gen 2 Cloud: "Giving our customers access to the best hosting technology at a fair price is core to our business. Competence, technology and amazing customer service are Skystra's goals. We strive to help our customers get the best technology and the best service, every day."

