SLEDTECH 2019 Powered by DALY Computers is Coming to Richmond and Baltimore

CLARKSBURG, Md., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DALY Computers will present SLEDTECH 2019, the most important technology conference in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The events are taking place in Richmond, VA, on October 22nd and in Hanover, MD, on October 25th. Presentations by Google, HP, Microsoft, and many other industry technology experts. Special appearances by Ali Krieger, 2x World Cup champion for the US Women National Soccer Team, in Richmond and Joe Theismann, former star quarterback Super Bowl champion for the Washington Redskins, in Hanover. Both events are 8:00am until 3:30pm. Admission and parking are free.

SLEDTECH is intended for folks working in K12, higher education, state and local government, and enterprise fields. The event will be a great learning and fact-finding experience regarding the newest in technology and an excellent opportunity for people to find solutions for their IT needs and make important connections with industry experts.

Attendees will be able to participate in different tailored sessions to learn from experts about the latest trends and innovations in technology for K12 and higher education, getting an insight into powerful tools to take learning further, smart city initiatives, and more IT leadership for government and enterprise.

Participants will have the opportunity to step into three experiential pavilions, The Classroom of the Future, ESports, and Healthcare, for hands-on demonstrations on the latest technology devices, and a look at the newest craze in gaming - Esports.

The event is expected to host over 1000 visitors. Feature vendors include Samsung, Lenovo, Panasonic, Epson, SMART, Extreme Networks, APC, and many other industry leaders.

Registration can be done through sledtech2019va.com and sledtech2019md.com, where more information about the sessions, presenters, and vendors can be found.

DALY Computers is the premier provider of SLED technology and has been delivering technology industry-leading solutions to education, government, and enterprise customers for over 30 years in the Mid-Atlantic area. The company has been powered SLEDTECH since last year and expects this to be a great opportunity for folks in the industry to interface and learn about the latest trends in technology.

For additional information, visit SLEDTECH websites, VA: www.sledtech2019va.com, and MD: www.sledtech2019md.com.

