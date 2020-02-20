Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems in the Pipeline, 2020 Report - Recent Developments, Clinical Trials, Major Players
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems currently in pipeline stage.
The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Incontinence Devices pipeline products.
Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Recent Developments
- Nov 27, 2019: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Board Chairman Tony Carter To Retire In 2020
- Nov 27, 2019: Strong Half Year Result For Fisher & Paykel Healthcare: Net Profit Up 24%
- Nov 04, 2019: Itamar Medical Announces Blue Shield Of Ca And Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan To Include Watchpat In Their Policies
- Oct 30, 2019: Somnomed Signs Agreement With App-Nea
- Oct 28, 2019: Philips Delivers Q3 Sales Of Eur 4.7 Billion, With 6% Comparable Sales Growth, Eur 211 Million Income From Continuing Operations And An Adjusted Ebita Margin Of 12.4%
- Oct 28, 2019: Somnomed: Total Core Revenue Growth 11% Driven By North American Direct Dental Revenue Channel Up 23% In Q1
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
- Aeiyr Inc.
- Anaxsys Technology Ltd.
- Apneon, Inc.
- Apnostic LLC
- Aspire Medical, Inc. (Inactive)
- Barron Associates, Inc.
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Biospeech, Inc.
- Compumedics Ltd.
- Ectosense N.V.
- Iceni Labs Ltd.
- Ideaquest Inc.
- Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation
- Johns Hopkins University
- K-diagnostics
- Lifewave Biomedical Inc.
- Neogia SAS
- Oregon Health & Science University
- PMD Device Solutions Ltd.
- Respira Ltd.
- Rice University
- SleepUp Ltd.
- Somnarus Inc.
- TessArae, LLC
- University of California Irvine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Toulon
- Zansors LLC
