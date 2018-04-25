SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at Walmart

LENEXA, Kan., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splintek, Inc., the makers of SleepRight No-Boil Dental Guards, is excited to announce that the new SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is now available in Walmart stores across the U.S. This is the first major retailer to sell the quick fit, full coverage, low temperature dental guard.

In keeping with Splintek's cutting-edge products, the ProRx Custom Dental Guard has several innovative features that set it apart from traditional boil-and-bite dental guards.

SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard for teeth grinding and clenching SleepRight's ProRx Custom Dental Guard quickly softens in hot water to form an ultra thin clinical fit.

The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is made from a moldable thermoplastic material that softens at 140°F. The average custom moldable dental guard uses boiling water at 212°F. The ProRx Custom Dental Guard offers a more comfortable fitting experience using water 72°F cooler than conventional boil-and-bite dental guards. The risk for burns is significantly decreased with this new dental guard. The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is a full coverage dental guard that is quickly fitted by gently pushing the warmed material around the teeth. This method of fitting, along with the new thermoplastic material, offers a secure-fitting, ultra-thin, custom dental guard.

Another benefit that makes this dental guard stand out is the molar guide fitting feature. The molar guide centers the molars upon biting down, which effortlessly guides the dental guard into the ideal position for fitting. Using the molar guide, the consumer can expect a perfect fit the first time.

The SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard protects 10 times longer than the leading competitor, based on a lab study. The durable core of SleepRight's custom dental guard is an expansion upon the current bite pad technology used in the SleepRight's No-Boil Dura-Comfort Dental Guard. One can now expect to get the benefit of a much longer lasting dental guard in a custom, form fitting guard.

About Splintek

Splintek, Inc., based in Lenexa, Kansas USA, has been designing health and comfort products since 1996. Splintek owns and distributes the SleepRight and HearRight product lines including SleepRight Intra-Nasal Vapor Inhaler, SleepRight Sleep Inhaler, SleepRight Nasal Breathe Aid, SleepRight No-Boil Dental Guard, and HearRight Ultra Soft Ear Plugs. All products are manufactured in the USA. For more information, visit http://www.sleepright.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/SleepRight/.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

